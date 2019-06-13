Minelab Brings Its Metal Detectors To Life On New Website

The new website simplifies the user experience with exciting new features.

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world leader in metal detection technology, Minelab is constantly innovating adventure. Today, the company continues to deliver with a new website that improves the user experience, showcases Minelab's metal detectors in action and is translated into 16 languages.

"We've given our website a modern and fresh layout, while making it more informative for our customers," says Michelle Meyers, vice president global marketing. "Additionally, the website is now accessible in the languages from around the world where loyal customers rely on our detectors to discover coin and treasure hoards, unearth gold nuggets and perform countermining activities."

Minelab's new and improved website boasts features that appeal to the company's customer base:

Better, more user-friendly experience

Multilingual content (16 languages) across the entire site

More lifestyle images to showcase Minelab products in action

Easier navigation through a series of simple menus and sub-menus

Customers will find the new website makes it simple to find what they are looking for, from product features to success stories to where to buy a detector.

Visit the new website at minelab.com.

ABOUT MINELAB

Minelab is an Australian, multi-award winning business that has successfully scaled world markets to command global leadership in its key areas of operation. Based in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Cork, Ireland, Dubai, UAE, Chicago, U.S., and Itajai, Brazil the company specializes in advanced electronic technologies. Since its origins in 1985, Minelab has been the world leader in providing metal detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance. Through devotion to research and development and innovative design, Minelab is today the major world manufacturer of hand-held metal detector products. Over the past 30 years, Minelab has introduced more innovative and practical technology than any of its competitors and has taken the metal detecting industry to new levels of excellence. Minelab is a Codan Limited company (ASX: "CDA"). To learn more about Minelab, visit minelab.com.