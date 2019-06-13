Joyce working with council to set priorities and policies for copper switch off, 5G, fibre deployment and more

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that ADTRAN Business Development Manager for the EMEA Region Eric Joyce has been elected to the FTTH Council Europe as board member and working committee chair. Joyce works in coordination with the CTO office at ADTRAN and will be maintaining his role as Chair of the Market Intelligence Committee for the FTTH Council Europe in addition to assuming his new role as board member. ADTRAN EMEA and APAC CTO Ronan Kelly recently completed his second term as FTTH Council President.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005113/en/

Eric Joyce, ADTRAN's Business Development Manager for the EMEA Region, Elected to FTTH Council Europe as Board Member and Working Committee Chair (Photo: Business Wire)

Incoming FTTH Council Board President Kees de Waard said, "We are in a period of technology change and the way this process will be managed will be crucial in ensuring that no citizen is left behind. Eric's leadership as a member of the board and as the Chair of the Market Intelligence Committee will provide the stewardship required to help us advance our goals for the organisation and for Europe."

The FTTH Council Europe is an industry organisation with a mission to accelerate ubiquitous full fibre-based connectivity empowering a leading Digital Society throughout Europe. The FTTH Council Europe's vision is that fibre connectivity will transform and enhance the way we live, do business and interact, connecting everyone and everything, everywhere. In his role with the organisation, Joyce will be instrumental in conducting research and setting agendas and policies committed to eliminating the digital divide between rural and urban regions across Europe.

"I am excited to continue my work with the FTTH Council Europe in a greater capacity on behalf of ADTRAN. In this era of digital transformation, technologies like 5G and fibre deployment are imperative to supporting the connected world in which we live," Joyce said. "This is a golden moment to educate and help drive policy for decades to come and ensure that Europe is moving forward together to guarantee there is no digital divide."

In addition to announcing the results of its annual election, the FTTH Council Europe adopted its working programme focused on engaging with EU and national policy makers as a constructive contributor.

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential-ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems-the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005113/en/

Contacts:

Richard Williams

Witz Communications for ADTRAN

919-523-0621

rmwilliams@witzcommunications.com