Service providers gain increased efficiency and accessibility through new and expanding integrations

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today at IT Nation Explore, ConnectWise's partner conference that the Acronis Cyber Cloud service provider platform will now feature native integration with ConnectWise Control. In addition, Acronis is expanding the features and functionality available in some of ConnectWise's solutions that are already integrated with the platform. These integrations mean service providers using ConnectWise and Acronis Cyber Cloud can streamline their business and deliver new generation cyber protection services with seamless access to ConnectWise Manage, ConnectWise Automate, and ConnectWise Control.

The new integration with ConnectWise Control enables users to provide the Acronis Cyber Cloud backup service to existing customers and create new Acronis Cyber Cloud customers on the fly. The ConnectWise Manage and ConnectWise Automate integrations will feature a number of improvements, which will be introduced in Acronis Cyber Cloud's next update.

"Acronis' core mission is to protect all data, wherever it is. That means ensuring all individuals, businesses, and service providers have access to easy, efficient, secure cyber protection," said Pat Hurley, Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at Acronis. "As we've pursued the vision of total cyber protection, ConnectWise has been a critical partner. This new integration and the enhancements to our existing integrations demonstrates Acronis' continued commitment to our relationship with ConnectWise, and the protection of their customers' data, applications and systems."

Modern Cyber Protection for Modern Service Providers

These integrations between Acronis and ConnectWise represent a clear advantage for service providers. By using a single platform for all their needs, service providers can simultaneously expand their service capabilities while decreasing the emerging complexity, cost, and security concerns that face their customers and their business.

The Acronis Cyber Cloud platform delivers cyber protection services with an unprecedented level of ease, offering service providers access to backup, disaster recovery, file sync and share, and blockchain-based notarization and e-signature services that address all Five Vectors of Cyber Protection ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS) through a single management console.

Phil Goodwin of IDC explains, "There is a great opportunity for services providers to build a business by meeting the demands of the growing cyber protection market. The latest edition of the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform provides a set of products that providers can use to market their own comprehensive backup, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection solutions."

Connecting Acronis and ConnectWise

Through the Acronis Cyber Cloud integrations with ConnectWise, service providers gain efficiency and accessibility through native support capabilities in both ConnectWise and Acronis products:

With the Acronis Cyber Cloud extension for ConnectWise Control users are able to remotely install and update backup agents on individual machines or groups of machines, apply backup plans and Active Protection plans to customer machines, and monitor a device's status through the ConnectWise Control console.

With the Acronis Cyber Cloud extension for ConnectWise Automate users are able to protect devices from ransomware with Acronis Active Protection, support agentless VM backup, monitor activity through Acronis' audit log, monitor alerts for all data sources, develop pre-defined backup reports, and provision all cloud services and editions of Acronis Cyber Cloud 8.0 through the ConnectWise Automate console.

With the Acronis Cyber Cloud extension for ConnectWise Manage users are able to provision services to new and existing customers, automate billing, monitor and automatically create tickets for failed backup/recovery operation and quota-related issues, monitor backup statuses, and seamlessly fit the service into existing help desk operations through the ConnectWise Manage console.

These integrations join more than 10 others already connected with Acronis Cyber Cloud, including Autotask, cPanel, Plesk, and more, and represent a further expansion of the key benefits service providers will find with the Acronis platform.

Acronis will preview these integrations with ConnectWise and the many other features of Acronis Cyber Cloud at Booth #300 throughout ConnectWise's IT Nation Explore partner conference.

Upcoming Acronis Global Cyber Summit

Anyone interested in exploring the future of cyber protection further should consider attending the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2019, taking place from October 13 to 16 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Resort in Miami, FL.

The two-and-a-half-day conference is the premier event for improving the protection of critical data assets and systems. Designed for IT infrastructure managers, CIOs, managed-IT service providers, resellers, ISVs, and developers, the Summit will focus on understanding and capitalizing on the emerging trends, innovations, and insights found where data protection and cybersecurity converge.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 190 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

