Greenlane, Bloom Farms Reach Exclusive CBD Distribution Agreement

Partnership Will Make Bloom Farms' Premium CBD Products Available to Thousands of Smoke and Vape Shops Across the Country

OAKLAND, CA and BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Bloom Farms, a leading California cannabis company and creator of premium hemp-derived CBD products, and Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) ("Greenlane"), a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories, today announced an agreement through which Greenlane will be the exclusive distributor to smoke and vape shops for Bloom Farms' CBD line.

Bloom Farms is one of a select group of high-quality CBD brands Greenlane offers to its retailer customers. Greenlane currently serves over 7,000 independent smoke shop and regional retail chain operators with an estimated 11,000 retail locations that in turn serve millions of consumers.

Bloom Farms premium CBD line offers consumers a "California Pure and Simple" experience. Leveraging the Company's deep roots in California cannabis, Bloom Farms creates products made with high quality, uncut, hemp-derived CBD vape oil and tinctures from organically grown hemp. Both are naturally high in terpenes, have a full cannabinoid profile, are created from sustainably farmed hemp and are meticulously formulated. The vape oils contain no fillers such as the MCT, PG or VG found in most CBD vape oils on the market today. The line initially includes three tinctures and a selection of 19 vaporization products including disposable vapor pens, vapor oil cartridges, and batteries that will appeal to a broad range of consumers.

"The rollout of our CBD line in partnership with Greenlane is a huge step forward for Bloom Farms and will make one of the most highly regarded brands in the industry available to millions of consumers," said Sallyann Nichols, President of Bloom Farms CBD."We chose Greenlane because of their extensive network of retailers and because we share many of the same values as a business -- a commitment to the highest standards in sales and customer service, product quality, and professionalism."

"Bloom Farms' California heritage brand and its experience and performance in California made this an attractive partnership for Greenlane. Bloom Farms will be a great addition to our industry-leading product portfolio and be a great fit for the accounts we serve," said Aaron LoCascio, Greenlane CEO.

In addition to acting as Bloom Farms exclusive distribution partner to smoke and vape shops, Greenlane will also make Bloom Farms CBD products available through its company-owned Higher Standards stores in New York and Atlanta. Bloom Farms sells its CBD line through its own website (www.bloomfarmscbd.com), numerous e-commerce platforms, and select premium boutiques, pharmacies, spas, hotels and health clubs throughout the United States.

"Bloom Farms has deep roots and a powerful brand in California cannabis that has made us a leader in vape and enabled us to enter the flower market and quickly became a top ten seller in the state," said Mike Ray, Bloom Farms' Founder and CEO."Now we're bringing the same values, commitment to quality and access to the California lifestyle to retailers and consumers across the country with our premium CBD line."

Since 2015, Bloom Farms has had a 1:1 program in place to address food insecurity. Through a network of food banks, the Company provides one meal to a person in need for each of its products sold, including its CBD products. To date, Bloom Farms has provided over 1.8 million meals.

About Bloom Farms

Bloom Farms is a California-based cannabis and CBD company that provides millions of people with a safe and enjoyable way to relax, find relief, inspire creativity and enjoy life a little more. The Company is dedicated to producing high-quality, great tasting cannabis and hemp-derived products that appeal to a broad range of consumers. It is among the leading cannabis vape brands in California and recently launched a portfolio of cannabis flower products that quickly became a top 10 seller in the state. The Company also sells cannabis products in Nevada and is rolling out a hemp-derived CBD line nationally. Bloom Farms sources from responsible farmers, provides a healthy meal to a person in need through regional partner food banks for each product it sells, and has pledged that 50% of its cannabis suppliers will be women-owned or operated farms by the end of 2020. For more information, please visit www.getbloomfarms.com or www.bloomfarmscbd.com.

About Greenlane

Greenlane (GNLN) is a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Greenlane's customers include over 7,000 independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores, which collectively operate approximately 11,000 retail locations, and hundreds of licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. Greenlane also owns and operates one of the most visited North American direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, Vapor.com, a unique e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. Through Greenlane's expansive North American distribution network and e-commerce presence, Greenlane offers a comprehensive selection of premium vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. Following the passage of The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 ("The Farm Bill") in February 2019, Greenlane commenced distribution of premium products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol in those states in which the distribution and sale of such products are authorized by, and can be effected in compliance with, applicable state laws and regulations.

Media Contacts

For Bloom Farms:

Jim Walsh: 607-275-7141, jim.walsh.coppertop@gmail.com

Bruce Dunbar: 917-756-4065, brucecdunbar@gmail.com

For Greenlane:

ICR: Cory Ziskind, 646-277-1232, greenlane@icrinc.com

