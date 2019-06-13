Envision Solar International, Inc.: Ontility Adds Envision Solar EV ARC Products to its Product Portfolio with a First Sale to a New Green Building Location

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that solar industry leader Ontility has deployed two of the company's EV ARC products to provide emissions-free charging for employees at one of its customer's new business location.

"Our client is thrilled to own such a sustainable and cutting-edge energy solution that provides 100 percent renewable electric vehicle charging at their new location," said Alexandra Harrison, executive vice president of Sales & Procurement at Ontility. "The EV ARC's innovative technology aligns seamlessly with our client's sustainability goals and will help advance these efforts by enabling vehicles to drive on nothing but clean energy from the sun."

ONTILITY delivers best-in class solar products distribution, support services and solar solutions for residential, commercial and utility projects, and has added the EV ARC product to its solar solutions portfolio. Ontility's customer is opening a brand-new facility in Sterling, Virginia. This customer chose the solar-powered and rapidly deployable EV ARC product because of its ease of installation and because it provides a highly visible statement of its commitment to the environment, which will be placed in front of their state-of-the-art facility. The EV ARC units will deliver true zero-emissions EV charging for employees, without the need for permitting, construction or a utility connection or resultant bill. This will be the first deployment of the EV ARC in Virginia and in the greater Washington, D.C. area, a populous, business-friendly location, which is an ideal market for Envision Solar's innovative products.

"Ontility is a large and well-established distributor of solar products and solutions," said Desmond Wheatley, president and CEO of Envision Solar. "We are delighted that they have added EV ARC to their products list and we look forward to fulfilling many more orders with them in the future. This sale represents an entirely new channel for us and an exciting new way for them to say yes to their customers."

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC and EV ARC HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARC generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC and the Solar Tree with EnvisionTrak patented solar tracking, SunCharge solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (515) 222-2560. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

