Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) (the "Company" or "StrikePoint") is pleased to announce the creation of a technical advisory committee to assist and provide technical guidance to the StrikePoint management team regarding all aspects of exploration and development of StrikePoint properties. StrikePoint welcomes Rob McLeod and Ryan Weymark as founding members of the Advisory Committee. They collectively bring to the Company a wealth of experience in various aspects of exploration and project development.

"As StrikePoint executes a strategy of building high grade gold and silver resources in the Stewart township, in the southern portion of B.C.'s golden triangle, this strong advisory team will add more depth to our management team as StrikePoint developments our advanced stage exploration assets. We are very fortunate to be in a position to leverage the knowledge and recent discovery and development success this team has experienced at Red Mountain which neighbors StrikePoint's Willoughby and Porter Properties."

Bios of the Technical Advisory Committee Members:

Rob McLeod

Mr. McLeod is a professional geoscientist with over twenty-five years' experience in mining and mineral exploration, working for a variety of major and junior mining companies. He was most recently President and CEO of IDM Mining Ltd., that recently combined with Ascot Resources Ltd. ("Ascot"). He is a third-generation miner. Born and raised in Stewart B.C., he has significant exploration and development experience, particularly at the Red Mountain Project which hosts similar geology to both the Willoughby and Porter properties of Strikepoint. Previously, he was founder and VP Exploration of Underworld Resources. Kinross Gold Corporation acquired Underworld for $140M after an initial resource estimate of over 1.4Moz gold at the White gold Deposit in the Yukon. He is a highly technical, creative and innovative exploration geologist. He was also VP Exploration and CEO of Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an Alaska-focused exploration company with numerous discoveries to his credit. Mr. McLeod's exploration strategy is a multi-tiered approach, including: conceptual geologic ideas with prospecting, early-stage project advancement focusing on discovery, and advancing mid-stage projects towards feasibility. As an exploration geologist and project manager at Miramar's Hope Bay project, Mr. McLeod was part of the team that discovered the Naartok deposit, as well as expanding and delineating the Boston and Doris deposits. He was previously Vice-President of Exploration for Atna Resources and is currently an independent director of Gold Standard Ventures. He is a graduate of Geology from the University of British Columbia, with a M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from Queens University. He is an active volunteer in the mining industry, as Vice-Chair of AME-BC, and as a director of the Britannia Mine Museum.

Ryan Weymark

Ryan Weymark, P. Eng. is an energetic Professional Engineer (P. Eng.) with experience in mining, heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Ryan has experience working on projects as a consultant, contractor and owner's representative at various stages, from pre-feasibility through to completion. Mr. Weymark is the Principal of Weymark Consulting, providing project management services to the resource sector, including Teck Alaska Corporation and Imperial Metals.

Ryan worked for IDM Mining as Vice President - Project Development, until the acquisition by Ascot in March 2019. Prior to joining IDM Mining, Mr. Weymark was a Project Manager with Ledcor Contractors Ltd. in the Heavy Civil and Mining Division. Prior to Ledcor, Ryan worked for Teck Resources Ltd. in various project and operational roles, including Mine Construction Project Manager for the Line Creek Phase II Expansion Project and Project Engineer for the Quintette Coal Operations Project. Prior to Teck, Mr. Weymark worked for SNC-Lavalin Inc. in the Mining & Metallurgy Division on various feasibility and pre-feasibility studies. Mr. Weymark holds a B.A.Sc from the University of British Columbia in Mining and Mineral Processing and is a registered Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

The company is announcing the grant of 1,700,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and/or employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.20 per share.

The Company also announces that it will be amending 2,050,000 existing stock options from an exercise price of $0.43 per share and the exercise price of 500,000 existing stock options from an exercise price of $0.30 per share to an exercise price of $0.20 per share.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Strike Point Gold Inc.

Shawn Khunkhun,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 602 1440

Email: sk@strikepointgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45577