Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF). FinCanna is a royalty company focused on the burgeoning U.S. licensed cannabis industry, plans to take advantage of the rapidly emerging trend of manufactured products, edibles, and concentrates through its royalty investment in, QVI, Inc.. QVI is a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California that conducts its business under the brand "The Galley".

California's cannabis industry is projected to reach $7.7 billion in revenue by 2021, according to *BDS Analytics and Arcview Group, driven by the legalization of adult-use cannabis. Within this market, manufactured products edibles and concentrates have outpaced cannabis flower to become the *fastest growing segment of the market. Concentrates can be incorporated into many different value added product formats, including but not limited to vaporizers, topicals, tinctures, edibles and beverages.

One of the effects on the industry is that many cultivators and brands don't have the expertise or facilities to create their own value added products. As companies look to expand their offerings to meet growing consumer demand they find themselves needing to outsource their manufacturing to meet their product requirements.

Click Here: Receive an Investor Presentation and Company Updates

State of the Art Facility

QVI is building a state-of-the-art, production facility that's capable of producing edibles, topicals, tinctures, chocolates, hard candies, gummies, beverages and more, on a contract basis for licensed cannabis cultivators and brands. The Galley will be differentiated from its peers by its automated capabilities to produce virtually all high-value cannabis products under one roof. This one-stop production capability is attractive to top tier in-state and out-of-state brands and positions QVI as a go-to producer for many cultivators and brands looking to capitalize on the rising demand for value added products.

The company is nearing completion of its of its Santa Rosa, CA, based, 8,300 sq. ft. commercial manufacturing facility and looks to be in production shortly subject to final licensing and permitting.

"We are very pleased with QVI's ability to continue to move its business forward in strategically located Sonoma County," said Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital. "The demand for their manufacturing and over all fulfillment services is exceptionally strong and bodes well for their future success. FinCanna shareholders, along with QVI co-founders, look forward to The Galley's successful transition to commercial operations in the near future."

Significant Royalty Potential

QVI has already vetted more than 100 potential cannabis operators that require contract manufacturing services for a wide range of products. Based on existing MOUs, the company expects to generate upwards of $5 million in revenue during its first 12 months once operational. The company anticipates that these revenues will increase as operations and marketing efforts commence leveraging the co-founders' extensive industry network.

In addition to producing third-party products, the company plans to manufacture its own line of products under the name "Big Fish Brands". These products could offer the potential to generate higher profit margins than contract manufacturing. QVI is also submitting for a distribution license to help brand customers package and fulfill their products.

FinCanna will receive a tiered corporate royalty, adjusted based on revenue levels, ranging from 15% to 6% of QCI's total revenue, with a top royalty rate of 15% on the first $20 million in annual sales until cumulative royalties reach $10 million. This revenue could have a significant impact on the company's top-and bottom-line over the coming quarters as the facility is built out and goes into production.

Looking Ahead

FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) is well positioned to capitalize on rising demand for edibles, topicals, tinctures and other products in California's nascent cannabis industry. In addition to QVI, the company holds stakes in other U.S. based cannabis companies. To learn more, click here to view the Fundamental Research Report

*https://www.cannabisbusinesstimes.com/article/bds-arcview-report-concentrates-sales-market-growth/

*https://www.visualcapitalist.com/the-consumer-potential-of-retail-cannabis/

For additional details on FinCanna's disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements please visit:

https://www.fincannacapital.com/corporate/forward-looking-statement/

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on https://www.cannabisfn.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: https://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer.

https://www.fincannacapital.com/corporate/forward-looking-statement/

Please follow the link to read the full article on CFN Media: http://bit.ly/2ZnIQ2y

About CFN Media

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: https://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45578