Form 2290 E-Filing for the Year 2019-2020 is Now Available at ETAX2290.com

Truck Owners Can Use ETAX2290's User-Friendly Website to Easily Pre-File Their Tax Forms, All from their Smartphones

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / ETAX2290.com, an IRS authorized Form 2290 E-filing service provider, is pleased to announce that truck owners may now use the website to pre-file Form 2290 for 2019-2020.

To E-file the IRS HVUT Tax Form 2290 for 2019-2020, truck owners may visit https://www.etax2290.com/prefile/irs-2290-form at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of ETAX2290 understand how stressful it can be to file truck tax and other important tax forms. They also know that drivers spend a great deal of time on the road, and cannot always meet in person with an accountant or work from a desktop computer.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch ETAX2290.com and provide truck drivers with a simple and intuitive way to E-file IRS form 2290, all from the convenience of their smartphones.

"Every year E-fling starts on July 1st and ends on August 31st," the spokesperson noted, adding that in order to avoid the rush hour traffic, the IRS introduced the concept of pre-filing Form 2290 from June 1st on.

"Pre-filing Form 2290 is same as E-filing Form 2290 annually; the only difference is you will be filing and transmitting the 2290 tax returns to the IRS before the actual filing date of July 1st."

As the spokesperson noted, using ETAX2290.com to E-file the 2290 tax form is exceptionally easy and stress-free for truck owners. First, they should create a free account. Once they login, they will enter in some basic truck information, including the EIN and VIN. Finally, after entering in the truck's gross weight, ETAX2290.com will quickly and automatically calculate the tax that is owed.

There are other advantages to using ETAX2290.com, in addition to saving valuable time. For instance, when truck drivers use the website to E-file the IRS HVUT Form 2290, they will have up to three months to set aside the money needed to pay the tax.

E-filing the IRS 2290 Form also reduces the risk of late penalties without additional charges, and truck owners who work with ETAX2290.com will be able to get friendly and experienced help from tax experts who can answer questions about the form.

About ETAX2290.com:

ETAX2290.com is an IRS authorized tax E-filing agency for the tax Form 2290. ETAX2290 provides a simple and secured way of filing Form 2290, which is otherwise referred as Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return. ETAX2290 makes truck owners' jobs stress-free. For more information, please visit https://www.etax2290.com/

Media Contact for ETAX2290

Dalonte Mason

950 Herndon Parkway, Suite 280

Herndon, VA 20170

support@tax2efile.com

703-229-0326

