Stock in the polysilicon manufacturer appeared to be recovering in early trading on the Oslo exchange this morning after it cancelled plans for a private placement of as many as 50 million shares.REC Silicon has dropped plans for a second private placement of shares this year as its stock was consistently trading on the Oslo exchange at a level below the subscription price of the exercise. The company's share price has fallen substantially since the end of April. The stock opened trading in Oslo this morning at NOK0.56 ($0.065) and was up 2.14% to NOK 0.57 by midday - above a year-to-date low ...

