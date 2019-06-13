Telkomsel Indonesia to Deploy Ericsson Core in Preparation for 5G

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core and Ericsson Cloud Packet Core solutions to be deployed

Ericsson's NFVI solution to enable Telkomsel to prepare for 5G and IoT use cases for enterprises

Telkomsel benefits to include scalable software architecture, reduced time to market for new services, lower total cost of ownership, and faster responses to consumer and enterprise demands

Indonesia's largest mobile service provider Telkomsel has selected Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) NFV infrastructure (NFVI) core network technology for a major core network upgrade as it moves towards 5G deployment. Ericsson's core network solutions will enable Telkomsel to improve speed, efficiency and agility for its current business and for future opportunities.

With increasing Radio Access Network (RAN) speeds and the growing need for low latency, service providers also face the need to evolve core networks to advanced and flexible architecture that includes distribution to the network edge.

The deployment of Ericsson's NFVI (Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure) solution, together with Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, is a significant step towards making Telkomsel's network 5G-ready.

Telkomsel will benefit from scalable software architecture, reduced time to market for new services, lower total cost of ownership, and faster responses to changing consumer and enterprise demands.

Ivan C Permana, Vice President, Network Cloud Management, Telkomsel, says: "Cloud solutions will help meet the growing demand for new network services to enhance productivity and efficiency. Ericsson's NFVI solution is ready for 5G technology and IoT, which will be of use to all operators and enterprise customers. The benefits of 5G will range from reduced data transfer time, dedicated network slicing to an optimal distribution of the network's core capabilities."

Jerry Soper, Head of Ericsson Indonesia, says: "The technology-leading strength of Ericsson's core network abilities continues to attract the attention of service providers globally as they transform their networks to 5G and IoT. We will work closely with Telkomsel in their evolution to 5G. As a key platform for 5G Core, our NFVI and Cloud Packet Core solution will help to meet the evolving needs of Telkomsel's customers and enable the swift deployment of future new use cases and innovative solutions."

About Ericsson:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Telkomsel (www.telkomsel.com):

Telkomsel is Indonesia's largest mobile operator with more than 168 million subscribers. To serve customers all over Indonesia, including in remote areas, outer islands and border areas, Telkomsel has built more than 197,000 BTSs. Telkomsel has consistently implemented technology roadmap as well as being the first mobile operator in Indonesia to trial 5G technology in Indonesia. Entering digital era, Telkomsel has been continuously developing a wide range of digital business, such as Digital Advertising, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services and Internet of Things. To serve the needs of customers, Telkomsel operates a 24-hour call center and its service centers, GraPARI across Indonesia.

