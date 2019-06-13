Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) has been managed by Nick Train since 2001. His strategy of running a highly concentrated portfolio (currently 20 names) - focused on just three business areas - has proved to be very successful, as illustrated in the 10-year relative NAV chart below. FGT has outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index over the last one, three, five and 10 years, helped by a recent step-up in capital appreciation, and has outpaced the performance of all of its larger-cap peers in the AIC UK Equity Income sector over these periods. Train remains optimistic about the outlook for selected UK equities, focusing on high-quality companies that can grow regardless of the stage of the economic cycle.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...