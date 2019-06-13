Cantargia presented full data (n=22) from the Phase I part of the CANFOUR study at ASCO on 2 June 2019. These data (safety, biomarker and early efficacy data) were consistent with the interim data presented previously and so did not have an impact on the share price. The recent directed share issue (March 2019) raised SEK106m (gross) primarily from long-term institutional investors. This will fund the Phase IIa part of the CANFOUR study, expansion of the most promising subgroup, initiation of a new US study and efficacy study preparations. Our valuation is slightly higher at SEK2.62bn, but lower on a per share basis at SEK36.0/share.

