JPJ GROUP PLC

JPJ has announced a £490m proposed acquisition of Gamesys (its current platform provider), which equates to c 7.3x adjusted EV/EBITDA. The resulting company will be over 50% larger and key benefits include full control of the technology and meaningful scale with high-profile brands. The £490m consideration will be split between £250m cash (including £175m add-on facilities) and £240m in 33.7m new JPJ shares. Net debt/EBITDA is expected to be c 3.1x on the pro forma basis, although we envisage rapid deleveraging going forward. Our initial analysis suggests that the deal will be c 10% EPS accretive in FY20, implying a c 6.5x FY20 P/E, and we will adjust our forecasts after the conference call.

