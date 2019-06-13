Poised for Future NVMe-oF Opportunities, Toshiba Memory's CD5 Series Data Center NVMe SSDs and CM5 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs Now Certified with NVMesh

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, today announced that its CD5 Series data center NVMe SSDs and CM5 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs are now certified and compatible with Excelero's flagship NVMesh software-defined block storage products. The NVMesh software platform is designed to meet the low-latency performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications. It enables compatible NVMe SSDs to be shared across any network, with support for local or distributed file systems. Users can benefit from local NVMe-based SSD performance as well as the convenience of centralized storage.

The CD5 and CM5 Series of NVMe-based SSDs from Toshiba deliver exceptionally high performance and low latency. (Photo: Business Wire)

The CM5 Series provides an added benefit to NVMesh users as it supports 4,104-byte sector formats (4,096 bytes 8 bytes). Having the ability to utilize inline metadata with 4,104-byte blocks not only speeds up NVMesh dual parity protection processes but also enables the cyclic redundancy check (CRC) to be stored inline enhancing data protection and integrity. The combination of the CM5 Series' large capacity options (up to 15 terabytes1) and the inline metadata capability makes Excelero's NVMesh software a very valuable solution for today's data-intensive workloads.

"With dozens of patents assigned or in process, we are continually innovating our NVMesh software platform with high-performance NVMe storage a commitment we share with SSD innovators, such as Toshiba Memory," said Josh Goldenhar, vice president of product management at Excelero. "Working closely with TMA's ecosystem team has helped us advance NVMesh innovation and development by having early access to Toshiba Memory's SSDs, which in turn, enables us to provide our customers with exceptional storage efficiencies and performance."

"Our CD5 and CM5 Series NVMe-based SSDs deliver exceptionally high performance and low latency, making them ideal for Excelero's NVMesh software-defined block storage products and well-positioned for future NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) opportunities," said Tatsuya Tanaka, vice president of ecosystem and standards at Toshiba Memory America, Inc. "With CM5 Series support for 4,104-byte sector formats, Excelero informed us that its NVMesh software experienced a significant performance boost for 4K operations when the dual parity protection process was invoked2, while also delivering enhanced data protection and integrity."

Toshiba Memory continues to lead the industry with flash innovations for the evolving data center and enterprise landscapes and is committed to developing long-term customer relationships. With significant investments in memory, SSD development and fab capacity, customers can depend on Toshiba Memory for leading-edge, flash-based storage technologies. The company will demonstrate its CD5 and CM5 Series SSDs in the Excelero exhibit (E1039) at the upcoming ISC High Performance show in Frankfurt, Germany, from June 16-20, 2019.

Toshiba Memory is included in Excelero's NVMesh Available Vendor List (AVL). For more product information, please visit www.toshiba.com/tma.

About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today's breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH 3D technology, Toshiba continues to lead innovation and move the industry forward. For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com and follow us on social media.

About Excelero

Excelero delivers low-latency distributed block storage for web-scale applications such as AI, machine learning and GPU computing. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the Tech Giants' shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution (NVMesh) that meets the low-latency performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications. NVMesh is deployed by major web-scale customers, for data analytics and machine learning applications, and in high performance computing (HPC) and Media Entertainment post-production environments. Follow us on Twitter @Excelerostorage, on LinkedIn or visit us at www.excelero.com to learn more.

2019 Toshiba Memory America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba Memory product specifications.

Notes:

1 Definition of capacity: Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB 230 bytes 1,073,741,824 bytes, 1TB 240 bytes 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

2 Based on Excelero internal performance test results, compared with 4,096-byte sector formats, the CM5 Series experienced up to a 30 percent performance boost.

NVMe and NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc. NVMesh is a registered trademark of Excelero Storage Ltd. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

