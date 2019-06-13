Executives to Speak on Panels with Brand Innovators and MediaLink, and Co-host LUMA's Cannes Blanc Reception

Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ:CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that helps make marketing more relevant and measurable, will present at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (June 17 21, in Cannes, France) about critical topics that are top-of-mind for brand marketers-such as anticipating the needs of shoppers, increasing loyalty, and driving revenue.

Key Cardlytics presentations and events include:

The Brand Innovators Roundtable: Dani Cushion, Chief Marketing Officer, will moderate the roundtable "2020 Outlook: Industry Changes, Challenges Opportunities" on Monday, June 17, at 11:30 in Jane's Bar at Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d'Albion. Speakers will include executives from Marriott International, Edelman, Publicis Media, GSK, Lightbox OOH Video Network, the VIA Agency, and Express Scripts.

Dani Cushion, Chief Marketing Officer, will moderate the roundtable "2020 Outlook: Industry Changes, Challenges Opportunities" on Monday, June 17, at 11:30 in Jane's Bar at Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d'Albion. Speakers will include executives from Marriott International, Edelman, Publicis Media, GSK, Lightbox OOH Video Network, the VIA Agency, and Express Scripts. The Cannes Blanc Reception: Cardlytics will co-host LUMA's highly-anticipated Cannes Blanc White Party, welcoming some of the best-known names in advertising and technology for an evening of networking and meaningful conversations. The reception will take place on Monday, June 22, at 18:00 on Le Rooftop on La Croisette.

Cardlytics will co-host LUMA's highly-anticipated Cannes Blanc White Party, welcoming some of the best-known names in advertising and technology for an evening of networking and meaningful conversations. The reception will take place on Monday, June 22, at 18:00 on Le Rooftop on La Croisette. The MediaLink Daily Dose Panel: Lynne Laube, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, will share insights on how consumer tastes and behaviors are shifting the way people connect and engage with brands on the "Commerce is the New King" panel. Laube will speak alongside executives from Deloitte Digital, Vice, Flywheel, Nissan, and mParticle. The conversation is taking place on Thursday, June 20, at 16:00 in the Robert Favre Le Bret Salon on MediaLink Beach.

Lynne Laube, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, will share insights on how consumer tastes and behaviors are shifting the way people connect and engage with brands on the "Commerce is the New King" panel. Laube will speak alongside executives from Deloitte Digital, Vice, Flywheel, Nissan, and mParticle. The conversation is taking place on Thursday, June 20, at 16:00 in the Robert Favre Le Bret Salon on MediaLink Beach. The MediaLink Beach: Cardlytics will host private meetings with marketing and advertising executives, and industry influencers, on the MediaLink Beach East Terrace (across from Palais II) from Monday, June 17, to Friday, June 21, from 10:00 18:00.

"Because Cardlytics is a native advertising platform built within the digital channels of banks, participating in the conversations at Cannes Lions is invaluable for us and our clients," says Cardlytics CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Grimes. "This year, we're eager to shape the discussion around how to increase customer loyalty, identify blind spots, drive incremental sales, and expand share of wallet."

For more information on how to meet up with Cardlytics executives at Cannes Lions, visit the Cardlytics blog.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005156/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Alex Wittner (646) 277-1218; CardlyticsPR@icrinc.com