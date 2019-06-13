LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Exhibiting at the Laser World of Photonics Show

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the Laser World of Photonics Exposition in Munich, Germany, from June 24th through June 27th , 2019.

LightPath invites conference attendees to join company representatives in Hall B3, Booth #362 to view some of its high quality products, including:

Thermal Imaging Assemblies for Low Cost Sensors

Molded Glass Aspheric Lenses

Fiber Delivery Systems

Optical Assemblies

Jim Gaynor, LightPath's President & CEO, stated, "We are looking forward to visiting with OEMs, partners, and prospects at this important international optics show. This event has consistently been one of the more well attended industry platforms joining global suppliers and customers together to meet their needs."

LASER World of PHOTONICS and World of Photonics Congress 2017 had more than 32,700 visitors from 73 countries, 1,290 exhibitors from 42 countries, 55,000 square meters total space, 5,600 congress and application panels participants and around 3,000 congress lectures and presentations. This is the only place that depicts the entire value chain for photonics. And this is the only place where all key players come to network at the international level and gives you outstanding opportunities to make new contacts and initiate business.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548440/LightPath-Technologies-Exhibiting-at-the-Laser-World-of-Photonics-Show