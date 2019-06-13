Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce the launch of its new website www.upcopay.it The website has all the features available in the next version of the Upco Mobile Messenger that will be renamed UpcoPay. The UpcoPay application will support a set of enrichment features for Telecommunitcations and Banking. This is a significant step towards having the eWallet fully functional. Upco is currently developing the customer onboarding process, following the Know Your Client KYC directive to enable the eWallet functionality in the UpcoPay mobile app.

The website will show the new Brand of the app and Upco is in the process of rebranding the app in Goggle play Store and Apple Store.

The new section will also showcase UpcoPoint. Upcopoint is a Point of Sale (POS) payments system that will enable businesses to conduct sales and manage inventory and customer data more efficiently. New additional extraordinary features will be announced with the release of new update of UpcoPay.

According to Statista, in 2018, global transaction volume in the mobile Point of Sale payments space was expected to reach US$391 billion and projected to increase to over US$1.3 trillion by 2022.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

