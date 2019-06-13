Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Receives Notification Prior to Acceptance of Israeli Patent for AD04 in Alcohol Use Disorder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced the further strengthening of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio, as it has received a Notification Prior to Acceptance from the Israeli Intellectual Property Office on its patent for AD04, which covers the use of AD04 to treat certain genotypes for alcohol use disorder. The patent is expected to be granted upon expiration of the waiting period for opposition, which ends July 30, 2019. The Israeli patent corresponds to the issued US patents covering a "molecular genetic approach to treatment and diagnosis of alcohol and drug dependence" (US 8,753,815 and US 9,539,242).

William Stilley, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, stated, "We are delighted to be awarded this patent as we believe the demographics and expected prevalence of the target genotype in Israel may support rapid adoption upon regulatory approval. This award constitutes another key milestone in our intellectual property strategy to build a global patent portfolio and ensure long-lasting protection, as we advance towards commencing our Phase 3 trial of AD04 this summer."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

