According to Technavio Research Report "Global Water Quality Sensor Market by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, coastal, laboratory, and other applications) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) is witnessed to grow USD 1.2 billion, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2023."

Global Water Quality Sensor Market: Technological advances in water quality sensors

Water quality monitoring is primarily being used near water treatment plants. The need for compact water quality sensors near distribution lines has risen with the increasing changes in water quality during transportation and distribution. In addition, the development of nanotechnology in semiconductors has also helped in the development of compact graphene-based sensing platforms. The graphene-based sensors aid in real-time detection of contaminants including heavy metals, nitrates, bacteria, and phosphates. These sensors are also increasingly being developed to monitor water quality in water distribution systems. In addition, the growing popularity of wireless systems has encouraged vendors to introduce small, lightweight sensors with wireless communication capabilities. The market participants are also accommodating solar panels with the water quality sensors to ensure continuous power.

"Vendors are improving technologies to enable the sensors to provide concurrent measurements of the water quality. Water quality sensors allow the meters to record multiple readings simultaneously for different parameters. This will further foster the adoption of water quality sensors across different end-user industries in the forthcoming years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global Water Quality Sensor Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global water quality sensor market by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, coastal, laboratory, and other applications) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand from the aquaculture segment. The presence of several pharmaceutical, and food and beverage companies will also impact the water quality sensor market growth positively in the upcoming years.

Global Water Quality Sensor Market: Increasing demand from the industrial sector

A key factor driving the growth of the global water quality sensor market is the increasing need to monitor water quality in the industrial sector. Water reuse and recycling are gaining prominence in resolving the water crisis arising from the increasing water scarcity and rising energy costs. In addition, stringent government regulations are being levied on different end-user industries including food and beverages, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical sector regarding the use of clean and high-quality water. These regulations have pushed the industrial operators to monitor water quality on a real-time basis. Industrial operators are increasingly depending on water quality sensors to monitor and identify changes in the water compositions to meet the standard requirements. Thus, industrial operators are creating a substantial demand for water quality sensors and analyzers which will boost market growth.

Few Major Vendors in the Global Water Quality Sensor Market are

Danaher Corp.

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Xylem Inc.

