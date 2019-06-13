The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005319/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hybrid fiber coaxial market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global hybrid fiber coaxial market is the growing expansion of telecommunication networks. Hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) is extensively being used in wireline communication. HFC technology is gaining importance among telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, and network equipment manufacturers. In addition, rise in the number of smartphone users and Internet subscribers has led to an increase in demand for high-speed data access. This has also propelled network operators to upgrade their network infrastructure. Telecom operators are progressively adopting technologies to handle the rapid increase in data traffic. Furthermore, the standardization of the 5G telecommunication network ahead of schedule is further expected to boost investments in cell towers and network infrastructure upgrades across the world. All these factors are expected to drive the hybrid fiber coaxial market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the migration to WDM architecture will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global hybrid fiber coaxial market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global hybrid fiber coaxial market: Migration to WDM architecture

The migration from synchronous optical networking (SONET) technology to dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) is one of the key hybrid fiber coaxial market trends gaining prominence in recent years. Carrier service operators are tapping into the enormous data transmission capacity by carrying multiple wavelengths over single HFC fiber or cable. As a result, carriers have started making significant reductions in cost while deploying single and multiple-channel networks for each offering.

"WDM is gaining importance in areas where the installation space is less. WDM offers several benefits including fault detecting, performance monitoring, and the isolation of the wavelength. Furthermore, WDM equipment vendors are gaining prominence due to the increased deployment of DWDM systems by the carriers," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global hybrid fiber coaxial market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hybrid fiber coaxial market by type (DOCSIS 3.0 and below and DOCSIS 3.1) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the increased use of HFC technology in emerging South Asian countries including India and China. The accelerated development of domestic IT and server infrastructure in China and its neighboring countries is likely to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005319/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com