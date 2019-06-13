Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares

Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, June 13, 2019 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019, it has distributed a total of 16,607 shares to members of its Board of Directors as part of the director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2019 AGM to the 2020 AGM, to be held in May 2020.

In accordance with the resolution the number of shares has been calculated based on the remuneration approved by the AGM and with reference to the closing share price of Millicom on May 6, 2019 ($57.20).

Details of the distribution are disclosed on Millicom's website .

