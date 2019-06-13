Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined and became a proud member of the Canadian Debtors Association ("CDA"). The CDA is a non-profit association that is committed and strongly believes that Debtors deserve and must have their very own advocate that works solely for them.

"Currently in Canada, Debtors who face economic hardship and insurmountable debt have no voice to advocate solely on their behalf. There is no officially recognized group, profession or process that places the needs of the Debtor first, foremost, and above all else. Debtors have had no one that they could call their own, to help them resolve their debt situation. No one that would support them unconditionally," states Mike Marrandino CEO of Marble. "We have joined the CDA, to help them fix this problem, going forward."

According to Henrietta Ross, CDA President and CEO, "The time has come to transform the way Debtors are supported in our country. We must help Debtors to successfully navigate their own Debtor journey and achieve a successful financial life. By becoming a CDA member, Marble demonstrates that it is a socially responsible organization with a genuine commitment to advocating for Debtor rights and a better quality of life, especially for financially vulnerable Canadians."

Ross added, "A better Debtor experience is essential to successfully cope with debt challenges and to achieve sound and sustainable financial rehabilitation. In supporting CDA's value of helping Canadians to overcome economic hardship and financial adversity, Marble also embraces CDA's value of happiness and enjoyment of a brighter future for all. With such important industry stakeholder members like Marble, we envision an improved Canadian debt life where all Debtors are respected with undisputed access to their own representation and a wide range of consumer choices available to them."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About Canadian Debtors Association - CDA.

CDA is a group of professionals that are committed to helping individuals and families, particularly those who are financially vulnerable, to achieve a better quality of life. CDA's commitment includes introducing better structures, supports and the care that is needed for Debtors to successfully recover from financial breakdown and insolvency. CDA's approach aims to reduce the number of financially vulnerable Canadians facing financial crisis and overwhelming debt loads. To learn more about the CDA, please visit their website at: www.debtorsvoice.org.

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for credit rebuilding by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca.

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45543