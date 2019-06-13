The Board of Directors of InterGen announced today that Jim Lightfoot will become president and chief executive officer effective June 26, 2019. Timothy J. Menzie will be stepping down as president and chief executive officer effective June 25, 2019.

"The Board is thankful for Tim's leadership and dedication over the past 25 years," said Lin Weijie from China Huangang Group. "We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Jim has 30 years' experience in the energy industry, in generation, trading, distribution and retail. He has spent the majority of his career working for E.ON most recently as Managing Director of their UK cities business, in the Business to Municipality division. Prior to this Jim was Chief Operating Officer of E.ON's Renewable and Fossil Generation fleet across Europe, Russia and the US, where he managed to deliver enhanced profitability across 12 countries, while improving safety amongst E.ON's 6,000 employees. Jim has significant experience in managing international fleets of flexible generation having also held roles as COO for Fossil Generation for Europe, and COO of the CCGT division for Europe, both for E.ON. Jim started his career for E.ON in the UK where he held roles including Plant Manager and Director of Operations.

Jim holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Surrey. He is also a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, as well as a member of the Institute of Directors.

Jim said, "I am delighted to have been appointed CEO of InterGen and look forward to continuing to deliver on InterGen's high performance in all aspects of company management."

InterGen owns and operates more than 3,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity in the UK and Australia. With headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, InterGen partners with utilities, businesses, and governments to create secure, cost effective energy systems. InterGen's latest project, a 300MW highly flexible Open Cycle Gas Turbine located in Spalding, in the UK, is due to commence commercial operations this summer. InterGen is jointly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and China Huaneng Group/ Guangdong Energy Group Co., Ltd. For more information, visit www.InterGen.com.

