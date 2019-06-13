Brenntag Tops ICIS Chemical Distributors Ranking for 2019 With $14.4bn in Sales

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenntag tops the 10th ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking announced today.

With a full-line range of more than 10,000 products, and tailor-made distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals across 580 locations, Germany-based Brenntag tops the global list with 2018 sales of $14.4bn, ICIS independent research has shown.

Brenntag is followed by US-based Univar Solutions with $8.6bn in revenue. US-based Tricon Energy comes in third with $7.8bn in sales, followed by Germany-based Helm with sales of $5.9bn. Netherlands-headquartered IMCD is in fifth position, with sales of $3.2bn.

"While branded the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors, this comprehensive global listing includes a total of almost 250 companies ? a diverse group that serve the needs of customers and suppliers across the supply chain," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

The ranking was compiled by ICIS with the support of the US-based National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), the European Association of Chemical Distributors (FECC), Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors (ASSOCIQUIM), Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC), the UK-based Chemical Business Association and the International Chemical Trade Association (ICTA).

Link to the 2019 ICIS Chemical Distributors Ranking: https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/icis-top-100-chemical-distributors/.

