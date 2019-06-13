Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Worth $2.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by Type (Center Pivot, Lateral Move, and Solid Set), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), Mobility (Stationary and Towable), Field Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets. The sprinkler irrigation systems market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, from USD 2.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the shift from traditional irrigation methods to technologically advanced irrigation systems and increased public and private support for irrigation projects in developing economies.

The lateral move segment is projected to have the fastest growth among all types of sprinkler irrigation systems during the forecast period.

The changing climatic conditions and awareness about water management are the main factors driving the demand for sprinkler irrigation systems. Moreover, the high returns on investments and high yield obtained from sprinkler irrigation drive the growth of this market. A properly designed irrigation system offers uniform irrigation application in a timely manner by using irrigation controllers, while minimizing losses and damages to the soil, water, air, and plant.

On the basis of type, the sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented into center pivot, lateral move, solid set, and others, which include traveling gun and side roll irrigation systems. The capital costs for lateral systems are lower than that of center pivots since these are preferable for large areas.

Moreover, unlike pivots, these systems have a uniform pressure along the length and are also more labor-intensive. Hence, the demand for lateral move irrigation systems is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The cereals segment dominated the sprinkler irrigation systems market in 2018.

Based on crop type, the cereals segment is observed to hold a dominant share in the sprinkler irrigation systems market. Cereals and oilseed crops are mainly cultivated in large fields, where mechanized irrigation can be used. Moreover, irrigation scheduling facility based on climatic conditions, land topography, and the crop type, in cases of crop rotations, promotes the use of mechanized systems. Owing to the advantages of efficient water management and reduced labor requirements, there is an increased demand for mechanized systems in the irrigation of fields with cereal and oilseed crops.

North America is projected to dominate the sprinkler irrigation systems market by 2025.

North America held the largest share of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market. This region extensively uses sprinkler irrigation systems to maximize production and increase its export of agricultural commodities. Due to the presence of large farms and high farm income, the adoption rate for center pivot and lateral move sprinkler irrigation systems is high in the region. Additionally, North America is highly competitive due to the presence of major global players such as Lindsay Corporation (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), and Reinke Manufacturing Company (US).

This report includes a study of the development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as: Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), T-L Irrigation (US), Reinke Manufacturing (US), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Mahindra EPC (India), Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Irritec (Italy).

