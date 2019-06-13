At the request of Mentice AB, 556556-4241, Mentice AB's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from June 18, 2019. The decision is conditional upon that Mentice AB meets the liquidity requirements. The company has a total of 22,473,082 shares as per today's date. Short name: MNTC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 24,146,552 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012673291 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174510 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556556-4241 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 18, 2019, up and including June 19, 2019, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 28-29 and 87 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.