TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 13-Jun-2019 / 16:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following appointment of a director as of 13 June 2019: Mr Vladimir Lukin was appointed as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board by the Local Court Hanover (Amtsgericht Hannover). Mr Lukin was a member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal from September 2013 until September 2018. Furthermore, he already was a member of TUI AG's Supervisory Board between February 2014 and December 2014. No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10104 EQS News ID: 824061 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 13, 2019 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)