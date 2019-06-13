Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend the 2019 National Athletic Trainers Association Convention

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that it will attend the 2019 National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) convention from June 24 to June 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company will use the venue to showcase three of its marquee brands, Dynatronics, PROTEAM by Hausmann, and Bird & Cronin, to more than 12,000 athletic trainers at the world's largest exhibit of athletic training products. The four-day event, which includes more than 350 companies and hundreds of educational sessions, is a recognized forum for the latest research in the field.

"As a corporate member and exhibitor, we are pleased to support this great event," explained Dr. Christopher von Jako, Chief Executive Officer of the Dynatronics. "We are dedicated to providing the highest quality restorative products to athletic trainers, and believe this is our best opportunity to highlight our dedication to the profession. We are very excited to be showcasing several products at the convention that will accelerate the health of the athletes our products serve."

"NATA is a great opportunity for us to expand our customer base and build relationships with our existing customers," stated Joe Patten, National Sales Manager for the PROTEAM brand. "We are excited to be introducing new finishes, new vinyl colors, and new hardware options to our PROTEAM line, as well as several new products that will assist athletic trainers in performing their jobs more efficiently."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Dynatron Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Like Dynatronics on Facebook

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548642/Dynatronics-to-Attend-the-2019-National-Athletic-Trainers-Association-Convention