Quantum Genomics recently announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the 294-patient Phase IIb QUORUM study of firibastat in heart failure. Separately, following a successful pharmacokinetic study, it has have selected a controlled release version of firibastat that will allow for once-a-day dosing (though the QUORUM study will still use the twice-a-day formulation). Successfully developing a once daily formulation should make the program more attractive to partners. As a reminder, the company is currently in discussions with a number of potential partners for the firibastat programme following the strong NEW-HOPE data.

