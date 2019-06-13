UmweltBank (UBK) has successfully raised additional tier 2 capital from the Green Bond Junior issue and additional subordinated debt placed to an institutional investor last year. As a result, the bank's total capital ratio (TCR) at end-2018 reached 14.0% compared with UBK's regulatory requirement in 2019 of 12.0%. This created a solid foundation for prospective loan book growth and we now forecast the bank's loan book to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% over the next five years. New product launches could further support UBK's business growth, but we believe they will also result in a temporarily higher cost income ratio (35.9% in FY19e).

