Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Update on Quantum Genomics (ALQGC)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Quantum Genomics (Euronext Paris: ALQGC) recently announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the 294-patient Phase IIb QUORUM study of firibastat in heart failure. Separately, following a successful pharmacokinetic study, it has have selected a controlled release version of firibastat that will allow for once-a-day dosing (though the QUORUM study will still use the twice-a-day formulation). Successfully developing a once daily formulation should make the program more attractive to partners. As a reminder, the company is currently in discussions with a number of potential partners for the firibastat programme following the strong NEW-HOPE data.

We have slightly adjusted our valuation of Quantum Genomics. While our total valuation of the company of €860m has not changed, our per-share valuation has declined from €52.43 per share to €51.76 per share, due to an increase in total shares outstanding. Quantum had €14.8m in cash at end 2018 and has utilized an additional €2.6m of its equity line since then (as of the most recent disclosure from 30 April 2019).

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Quantum Genomics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548679/Edison-Issues-Update-on-Quantum-Genomics-ALQGC