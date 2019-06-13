Introductory Workflow, Mimics Enlight Mitral provides support for transcatheter mitral valve replacements

TVT2019 Structural Heart Summit --Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS), a global 3D printing software and solutions company, has received FDA clearance for its Mimics Enlight cardiovascular planning software suite. The first release will support clinicians planning complex transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) procedures.

Mimics Enlight is based on the strengths of Materialise's Mimics Innovation Suite, which has helped clinicians produce patient-specific 3D models for more than 20 years. Created in collaboration with Henry Ford Health System in Detroit with Dr. Dee Dee Wang, MD, FACC, Director of Structural Heart Imaging, and leveraging the Henry Ford Innovation Institute's patented workflow, Mimics Enlight is intended to support patient selection and planning for structural heart and vascular therapy. The software is the first of its kind to include consistent methods of taking critical measurements. This enables clinicians to reliably plan and screen patients for cardiovascular procedures. The TMVR workflow provides a streamlined, easy-to-use clinical workflow for planning complex procedures to correct mitral regurgitation, a disease affecting nearly one in 10 people age 75 and older.

"We believe in the power of our mission to create a better and healthier world," said Bryan Crutchfield, vice president and general manager of Materialise North America. "We work very closely with teams at our partner hospitals and medical device companies to identify areas where 3D planning and printing can improve their ability to plan procedures. With the FDA clearance of Mimics Enlight, we are expanding the 3D toolkit for cardiologists working to treat patients with complex cardiovascular issues, starting with mitral valve replacement."

Each mitral valve replacement differs due to a patient's unique anatomy, making procedural planning crucial to the successful implantation of TMVR devices. Accurate measurements during planning are vital for predicting patients' risk for left ventricle outflow track (LVOT) obstruction, a complication resulting in obstruction of blood flow out of the left ventricle to the rest of the body.

"Materialise has a wealth of medical technology and experience built throughout two decades of development and implementation of the Mimics Innovation Suite," said Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, vice president of Materialise Medical. "That expertise in delivering patient-specific solutions serves as the foundation for Mimics Enlight Mitral's ability to consistently view and measure each patient's complex mitral valve anatomy. Using a 3D model created in Mimics Enlight Mitral improves physicians' ability to understand and plan procedures before entering the cath lab and gives them the reliable measurements critical to successful implantation of TMVR devices in highly diseased hearts."

Leveraging Materialise's expertise in creating accurate patient-specific 3D anatomical models, Mimics Enlight Mitral gives clinicians accurate 3D models for consistency in taking measurements like Neo-LVOT to screen patients for TMVR therapy, plan procedures and determine the appropriate size and positioning of TMVR devices.

Materialise, a leader in software solutions and 3D printing services in the medical and industrial markets, helps medical professionals improve procedural planning and communications through innovative 3D solutions. With Mimics Enlight, clinicians and hospitals will be able to scale their 3D modeling solutions for cardiovascular procedures, knowing they are working with a trusted partner in the medical device field.

Learn more about the Mimics Enlight Software from the Materialise medical team at the Transcatheter Valve Therapies TVT2019 Structural Heart Summit in Chicago June 13-15, 2019.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates nearly three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, our planned commercialization efforts and regulatory approvals of our technologies as well as the success thereof and our research and development projects. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless we have obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005534/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Virginia Goble

Materialise

Phone: 734.259.6445

Mobile: 248.921.5500

Email: virginia.goble@materialise.com

Twitter: @MaterialiseNV

Visit: www.materialise.com

Dan Horn

Franco

Phone: 313.567.5008

Mobile: 313.410.3992

Email: horn@franco.com