OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF FERLAND MENDY TO REAL MADRID

Lyon, 12 June 2019

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred international defender Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for €48 million, plus incentives of up to €5 million.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Ferland Mendy for his dedication to the professional squad, through which he played for the first time in the French Ligue 1 and in European cup competition. Since he joined the club in 2017, he has also earned his first caps on the French national team. Olympique Lyonnais wishes him every success with Real Madrid and with the French national team.





