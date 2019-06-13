OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF FERLAND MENDY TO REAL MADRID

Lyon, 12 June 2019
Olympique Lyonnais has transferred international defender Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for €48 million, plus incentives of up to €5 million.
Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Ferland Mendy for his dedication to the professional squad, through which he played for the first time in the French Ligue 1 and in European cup competition. Since he joined the club in 2017, he has also earned his first caps on the French national team. Olympique Lyonnais wishes him every success with Real Madrid and with the French national team.
|
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com