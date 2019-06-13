Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is pursuing the development of its Healthcare business in Europe with the acquisition of Medidis, a major player in the Netherlands for the treatment of respiratory diseases at home and the production and supply of medical oxygen. With this acquisition, Air Liquide, leader in home healthcare in Europe and present in the home healthcare market in the Netherlands for more than 20 years, strengthens its position in a growing market.

Medidis is a nationwide player that provides home healthcare support for patients suffering from respiratory failure and sleep apnea. Medidis supplies medical oxygen to patients being treated at home as well as those receiving care in assisted living facilities and to healthcare professionals who work outside the hospital setting. It also operates a medical oxygen production facility

Present for more than 25 years in the Dutch market Medidis employs more than 70 people and generated revenue of approximately 11 million euros in 2017. This acquisition both reinforces and diversifies Air Liquide's existing healthcare offering and allows the Group to directly serve more than 26,000 additional patients in this country. Air Liquide will work with the existing teams to pursue the development of these businesses.

Already present in the Netherlands, Air Liquide will be able to leverage the complementarity of Medidis in both geographic and therapeutic terms. Concerning home healthcare, this acquisition will reinforce the Group's position in the support of patients who suffer from respiratory failure. Moreover, it will increase its customer base with healthcare professionals who work outside the hospital (such as medical homes or ambulances). Air Liquide will also benefit from Medidis' established relationships with doctors, hospitals, and insurers in new regions and from an increased production capacity, which will allow the Group to further develop healthcare activities in the Netherlands.

François Jackow , member of the Air Liquide Executive Committee, supervising Healthcare activities stated: "This acquisition gives Air Liquide an added dimension in the Dutch market. We are delighted to welcome the Medidis teams, recognized for their expertise in the treatment of respiratory diseases and their knowledge of the Dutch market, both at home and the growing market for the supply of medical oxygen outside the hospital. Air Liquide thus continues its momentum in terms of strengthening its positions in Europe, which is key to our strategy of developing the Healthcare business."

Air Liquide Healthcare

Supplies medical gases, home healthcare services, hygiene products, medical equipment and specialty ingredients. In 2018, it served over 15,000 hospitals and clinics and more than 1.6 million patients at home throughout the world. The Group's Healthcare business reached €3,486 million in revenues in 2018, with the support of its 16,500 employees

The Home Healthcare Business

Air Liquide, European leader in home healthcare, provides home healthcare services in compliance with medical prescription for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnea and diabetes. These home healthcare services are being developed in addition to hospital care, enabling patients to enjoy better quality of life and local authorities to reduce costs. Home healthcare represents 45% of Air Liquide's revenue in Healthcare in 2018

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005506/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49

Investor Relations

Paris France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia - USA

+1 610 263 8277

Air Liquide Healthcare Communications

Coralie Gazzeri

+33 (0)1 49 69 45 40