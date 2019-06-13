The following information is based on a press release from Sampo Plc (SAMPO, FI0009003305) published on June 13, 2019 and may be subject to change. Per press release, every ten (10) shares of SAMPO entitle their holders to receive one (1) share in Nordea Bank Abp (NDA FI). The scheduled Ex-date is August 08, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Valuation adjustment for SAMPO on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8.1. As part of this adjustment, the price of SAMPO will be adjusted (using the Last Sale Price of NDA FI) and corresponding divisor change will be made to the index before the market opens on 08/08/2019. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728726