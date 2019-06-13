INVENTIVA: Inventiva announces the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board

Inventiva announces the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board

Daix (France), June 13, 2019 - Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide external scientific review and high-level advice to the Company's management with regards to its R&D activities and product portfolio.

The SAB will cover Inventiva's key areas of research and development with a particular focus on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) and oncology. As such, it will support Inventiva's management regarding the preclinical and clinical aspects of the Company's development programs and its global scientific policy, including targets, fields of research, partnerships and market access.

Chaired by Jean-Louis Junien, former Director of Inventiva's Board of Directors and senior pharmaceutical executive with an extensive experience in the industry, the SAB will bring together the expertise of independent international scientists and clinicians in the above-mentioned fields. An additional member specialized in rare diseases to support the development of odiparcil in MPS should join the SAB shortly. The first two meetings of the SAB have already been scheduled for later this month and will focus on NASH and oncology.

Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, said: "The creation of a Scientific Advisory Board is an important step for our future development as it will help us to both accelerate and secure our discovery programmes and validate our R&D choices. The Board members will bring significant expertise, highly complementary skills and an external perspective, which will be very valuable in informing our strategy as we move forward."

Jean-Louis Junien, Chairman of Inventiva's Scientific Advisory Board, commented: "I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman of Inventiva's Scientific Advisory Board, which gathers internationally recognized experts in the fields of NASH, MPS and oncology. Together, we are looking forward to accompanying Inventiva's management in its responsibility to make important judgments related to the Company's R&D activities and product portfolio."

The expert members of Inventiva's SAB are:

Dr Sven Francque, Professor of Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Antwerp and Chairman of the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. His research unit focuses on the pathophysiological mechanisms of NASH.

Dr Manal Abdelmalek, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Duke University and Director of the NAFLD Clinical Research Program at Duke University. She is a standing member of the NASH Clinical Research Network (NASH CRN).

Dr Glen Clack, Honorary Professor of Translational Medicine of the Department of Oncology and Metabolism at the University of Sheffield and previously Senior Medical Director of the Oncology Translational Medicine Unit of Astra Zeneca.

Dr Hedy Lee Kindler, Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, Director of the Mesothelioma Program and Associate Vice Chair for Clinical Research. She is a past President of the International Mesothelioma Interest Group, the leading international scientific research organization dedicated to this disease.

Dr. Gérard Zalcman, Professor of Medecine, Head of the Thoracic Oncology Department of Bichat Hospital, Paris (Paris-Diderot University), and member of the U830 INSERM laboratory, "Genetics & Biology of cancers", at the Research Centre of the Curie Institute.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates - lanifibranor and odiparcil - in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and mucopolysaccharidosis ("MPS"), respectively, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical-stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. The Company is currently investigating odiparcil in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with the MPS VI subtype.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. The Company has established two strategic partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") respectively. AbbVie has started the clinical development phase of ABBV-157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. Both collaborations entitle Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, around 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

