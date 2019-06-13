Serinus Energy PLC Announces Issuance of Stock Options

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM: SENX, WSE: SEN), announces that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the granting of 1,000,000 stock options to Mr. Judicael Tinss, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company, at a strike price of £0.12 per share option.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Reason for the notification a) Name Judicael Tinss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Serinus Energy Plc b) LEI 549300W183KUX62DVI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of no par value JE00BF4N9R98 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to senior executive c) Price(s) and volume(s) PDMR Volume Strike price (GBP) Judicael Tinss 1,000,000 0.12 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price PDMR Volume Total aggregate value at strike price (GBP) Judicael Tinss 1,000,000 120,000 e) Date of the transaction 12 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off Market

