sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3864 ISIN: JE00BF4N9R98 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.06.2019 | 18:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Serinus Energy PLC Announces Issuance of Stock Options

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM: SENX, WSE: SEN), announces that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the granting of 1,000,000 stock options to Mr. Judicael Tinss, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company, at a strike price of £0.12 per share option.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc +1-403-264-8877
Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Numis Securities Limited +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Prior
Paul Gillam
Ben Stoop

GMP FirstEnergy +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
(Joint Broker)
Hugh Sanderson
Jonathan Wright

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3781 8334
(Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts

TBT i Wspólnicy +48 22 487 53 02
(Financial PR - Warsaw)
Piotr Talarek

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation's or management's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as "plans", "assumes", "will", "anticipate" and "may" or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation's filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation's control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Reason for the notification

a)

Name

Judicael Tinss

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Serinus Energy Plc

b)

LEI

549300W183KUX62DVI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00BF4N9R98

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options to senior executive

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

PDMR

Volume

Strike price (GBP)

Judicael Tinss

1,000,000

0.12

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

PDMR

Volume

Total aggregate value at strike price (GBP)

Judicael Tinss

1,000,000

120,000

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Serinus Energy plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548687/Serinus-Energy-PLC-Announces-Issuance-of-Stock-Options


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE