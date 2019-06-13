Trintech, Inc.: Trintech, Finthesize, PwC and Transcosmos Bring Digital Finance Innovation 2019 Events to Japan

Events designed to bring together F&A professionals to discuss finance transformation leading practices

TOKYO, JAPAN and DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Trintech, a pioneer and leading provider of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, and Finthesize, a Japanese IT solution provider that specializes in solving the challenges within the office of finance, today announced its upcoming Digital Finance Innovation 2019 events with PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata and transcosmos.

These events will highlight how local and global finance and accounting leaders are leveraging technology to simplify and accelerate their financial close process by streamlining work, improving accuracy and reducing risk. They will offer extensive peer networking opportunities, industry best practices, and executive roundtable discussions facilitated by Trintech's Chief Product Officer, Michael Ross.

"With a shared focus on helping organizations simplify and accelerate their financial close process, we are thrilled to be partnering with Finthesize, PwC and transcosmos to bring these events to Japan," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "At these events, attendees will get a preview of how combining effective finance processes with Adra by Trintech will result in increased ROI, improved accuracy, and improved visibility across the entire financial close process."

The Digital Finance Innovation 2019 events include the following cities and dates:

Osaka, Japan - July 30 th from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

from 2:30pm - 4:30pm Tokyo, Japan - July 31st from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

For more information regarding these events, or to register, please visit here.

About Finthesize

Finthesize Inc. partners with best-in-class software companies to provide technology solutions, consulting services and system implementation support for Japanese companies looking to solve challenges within their office of finance. Finthesize is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and supports all surrounding areas. To learn more about Finthesize, visit Finthesize.com.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including the CadencyPlatform, the AdraSuite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management, ReconNET, T-Recs, and UPCS, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548599/Trintech-Finthesize-PwC-and-Transcosmos-Bring-Digital-Finance-Innovation-2019-Events-to-Japan