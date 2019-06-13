sprite-preloader
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF CHRISTOPHER MARTINS PEREIRA TO BSC YOUNG BOYS (BERN)

Lyon, 13 June 2019

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Luxembourg international Christopher Martins Pereira to BSC Young Boys, Bern, for €2 million, plus incentives of up to €0.5 million and an earn-out of 10% on any future transfer.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
