OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF CHRISTOPHER MARTINS PEREIRA TO BSC YOUNG BOYS (BERN)

Lyon, 13 June 2019

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Luxembourg international Christopher Martins Pereira to BSC Young Boys, Bern, for €2 million, plus incentives of up to €0.5 million and an earn-out of 10% on any future transfer.





