In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 6, 2019 to June 12, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 06.06.2019 420,832 47.2429 19,881,324 XPAR 06.06.2019 12,500 47.2416 590,520 BATE 06.06.2019 30,000 47.2434 1,417,302 CHIX 06.06.2019 7,500 47.2449 354,337 TRQX 07.06.2019 419,591 47.8068 20,059,303 XPAR 07.06.2019 42,500 47.8022 2,031,594 BATE 07.06.2019 CHIX 07.06.2019 7,500 47.7971 358,478 TRQX 10.06.2019 272,311 48.1002 13,098,214 XPAR 10.06.2019 10,000 48.0973 480,973 BATE 10.06.2019 25,000 48.0991 1,202,478 CHIX 10.06.2019 15,000 48.1005 721,508 TRQX 11.06.2019 636,378 48.2519 30,706,448 XPAR 11.06.2019 326,000 48.3252 15,754,015 BATE 11.06.2019 157,268 48.2447 7,587,347 CHIX 11.06.2019 72,150 48.2428 3,480,718 TRQX 12.06.2019 822,779 47.4948 39,077,724 XPAR 12.06.2019 341,000 47.3641 16,151,158 BATE 12.06.2019 162,729 47.4440 7,720,515 CHIX 12.06.2019 77,574 47.4426 3,680,312 TRQX Total 3,858,612 47.7774 184,354,267

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

