In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 6, 2019 to June 12, 2019:
|Transaction date
|
Total daily volume
|
Daily weighted average
|
Amount of
|Market (MIC Code)
|06.06.2019
|420,832
|47.2429
|19,881,324
|XPAR
|06.06.2019
|12,500
|47.2416
|590,520
|BATE
|06.06.2019
|30,000
|47.2434
|1,417,302
|CHIX
|06.06.2019
|7,500
|47.2449
|354,337
|TRQX
|07.06.2019
|419,591
|47.8068
|20,059,303
|XPAR
|07.06.2019
|42,500
|47.8022
|2,031,594
|BATE
|07.06.2019
|CHIX
|07.06.2019
|7,500
|47.7971
|358,478
|TRQX
|10.06.2019
|272,311
|48.1002
|13,098,214
|XPAR
|10.06.2019
|10,000
|48.0973
|480,973
|BATE
|10.06.2019
|25,000
|48.0991
|1,202,478
|CHIX
|10.06.2019
|15,000
|48.1005
|721,508
|TRQX
|11.06.2019
|636,378
|48.2519
|30,706,448
|XPAR
|11.06.2019
|326,000
|48.3252
|15,754,015
|BATE
|11.06.2019
|157,268
|48.2447
|7,587,347
|CHIX
|11.06.2019
|72,150
|48.2428
|3,480,718
|TRQX
|12.06.2019
|822,779
|47.4948
|39,077,724
|XPAR
|12.06.2019
|341,000
|47.3641
|16,151,158
|BATE
|12.06.2019
|162,729
|47.4440
|7,720,515
|CHIX
|12.06.2019
|77,574
|47.4426
|3,680,312
|TRQX
|Total
|3,858,612
|47.7774
|184,354,267
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
