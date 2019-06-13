The global white tea market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global white tea market is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of white tea. White tea has been gaining popularity among modern consumers owing to the presence of many essential biologically active components. In addition, white tea also helps in eliminating free radicals due to the presence of antioxidants. Furthermore, this tea also aids in lowering the blood pressure while reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases. Also, the regular consumption of white tea is expected to improve glucose tolerance and reduce plasma glucose levels. Thus, the growing awareness of several benefits offered by white tea among the consumers is likely to foster market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of white tea in the cosmetic industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global white tea market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global white tea market: Increasing adoption of white tea in the cosmetic industry

White tea plays a key role in protecting the skin from UV damage as it possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and other properties. These benefits have also made white tea a popular ingredient in skin care products including creams, lotions, serums, toners, and cleansers. In addition, white tea also protects the skin from aging. The polyphenols present in white tea suppress the formation of free radicals responsible for damaging the skin's network of cells while aiding in maintaining a healthy skin. As a result, the growing use of white tea extracts in the cosmetics industry are expected to accelerate the white tea market growth during the next few years.

"With the growth of the online retail sector, the sale of innovative products including white tea are expected to witness continuous increase in the forthcoming years. Benefits including secure transactions, cash on delivery options, easy and convenient return policies, and efficient customer service are expected to drive the online sales of white tea among health-conscious consumers," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global white tea market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global white tea market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors including shifting consumption patterns, growth of the food and beverage industry, and the proliferation of new products introduced by existing vendors in the region.

