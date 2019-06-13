Findit, Inc.: E and K Concrete and E and K Restore of Georgia Retains Findit to Manage their Local Online Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation that provides online marketing services has been selected to head up E and K Concrete and E and K Restore of Georgia online marketing campaigns. The campaigns will begin with 3 areas that will be targeted and 2 services. The 3 locations are Fayetteville, McDonough and Buckhead Atlanta areas. The services will be Water Damage and Restoration for McDonough and Fayetteville and Concrete for the Buckhead area.

Services began today. The services include SEO, Findit Sites, content writing and one video produced by Findit. The sites Findit will be working on are eandkconcreteandstone.com and eandkrestore.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5n2blR9vao

Each of the service areas Findit is providing E and K will help to achieve the overall goal of increasing E and K's overall online presence in search and social in the three towns for the services we are targeting.

The services are broken into specific tasks that are done in-house by Findit's team of online marketing specialists.

SEO new web pages that we are adding to both of the websites listed above,

Build out 3 Location Findit Site URLs. These will consist of the names of the 3 towns being targeted and each one will have a URL for the services. Each Findit site will host content that is created to improve overall indexing and to drive traffic to the company websites.

1 Video script written and produced by Findit. The Video will be focused on Concrete and Water Restoration services offered by E and K. The video will be added to corporate website on various pages and included in blogs that are published on the site. The videos will also be used in posts created on Findit, for E and K Concrete and E and K Restore.

The initial campaign set up, will take several days. Once the pages are created on site and in Findit writers will begin to create posts through Findit Right Nows.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "We are thrilled to have been chosen to assist James at E and K with the growth of their businesses. James and I spoke several times to come up with the right services he offers and the best 3 towns to start with. Like Inspector Roofing who signed up with us on May 31st and is already seeing search results on page one of Google we are looking to achieve the same tangible results for James and E and K Concrete and E and K Restore."

Findit offers online marketing services to an array of businesses. General Contractors, roofers, pool builders, pest control companies, CBD wholesalers and retailer and other local service oriented businesses tend to do very well with Findit's online marketing strategy. Anyone can join Findit and utilize the Findit services to assist in their online marketing strategy.

From website development and design to content creation, Findit can build a customized marketing campaign to meet your specific needs and budget. Discuss your marketing needs and get your questions answered at 404-443-3224.

Findit is a social media content management platform offers paid for services such as web design and development, PPC campaign management, content creation, blog creation and Findit Vanity URLs in addition to providing members of Findit content driven tools through every members' dashboard, where they can use Findit for free to create Right Now Status Updates in their own Findit Site pages. A right now status update is a piece of content that can contain a description, photos, a video link, an audio file, and more. Content on Findit can be shared to other social sites by members and visitors and can also be crawled and indexed in outside search engines.

About E and K Restore

E and K Restore specializes in and handling all tyoes of damage and repair and disaster restoration. This includes but is not limited to Fire Restoration, Water Restoration, Smoke Damage Repair and Restoration Clean up and inspection of Water damage, Sewage Clean up , Mold testing and Removal throughout Buckead and the Atlanta area.

About E and K Concrete and Stone

E and K Concrete company family owned and operated. As a family-owned operation, we have more than 20 years of experience in all things concrete, from driveways and foundations to building retaining walls and other block work.Customer satisfaction is our goal in providing services that will meet all of our customers' needs.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

