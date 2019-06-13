Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

The Group launches with success a Eurobond with the following characteristics:

Amount: €600 million

€600 million Issuer: Air Liquide Finance, guaranteed by L'Air Liquide SA

Air Liquide Finance, guaranteed by L'Air Liquide SA Maturity: June 20, 2030

June 20, 2030 Settlement: June 20, 2019

June 20, 2019 Format: Fixed rate, repayment at maturity

Fixed rate, repayment at maturity Coupon: 0.625% p.a.

This transaction, executed under the Group's €12 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, allows the issue of a €600 million bond with a 11-year maturity at a yield of 0.721%. This transaction will bring the total outstanding amount of bonds issued to this day to approximately €12.9 billion, with an average maturity of 5.9 years.

Proceeds from this bond will allow the Group to refinance its bond maturing in June 2019 and some outstanding short term capital market debt, and to continue funding its long term profitable growth while benefiting from very attractive market conditions. The Group's capital structure remains very solid and this operation further strengthens the liquidity of the Group.

This issue will be rated A- by Standard Poor's and A-3 by Moody's

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

