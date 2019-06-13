virsymcoin: VIRSYMCOIN - Solution to Cross Border Payment

BAHAMAS / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / After the 2008 economic recession which saw many industries and financial houses bankrupt, the financial industry has been unexpectedly shaken and faced with a number of challenges concerning trust, reliability, and immutability. Traditional banking is now deemed outdated and somewhat unreliable as consumers and businesses are seeking alternative and better options for their transactions and assets. The world is already seeking a timeless and tamper-proof system of payment where merchants don't have to wait several business days or wait in an unending queue to get their payment processed. This birthed the era of the Blockchain technology.

The past decades brought us the internet of information, now we are already witnessing the internet of value. As a result, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have disrupted the payment industry entirely. It has completely transformed the business of large financial institutions, retailers, and international businesses, changing the way payments are conducted and fulfilled. It's now possible for payment settlement to be done under a second using a decentralized network of nodes that is immutable and lightning fast.

One of such Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is Virsymcoin. Virsymcoin is a payment infrastructure founded on the Ethereum Blockchain. The concept and development behind Virsymcoin started far back in March 2017, with the grand vision of becoming the premier blockchain based crypto asset in Bahamas and in the Caribbean region. In addition to offering core-financial services, the company is expected to launch one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the region later this year to allow the Bahamian public to embrace cryptocurrency.

The team is made up of a bunch of professionals with numerous years of experience in the industry headed by the CEO, Dario Roberts who has over 15+ years of providing general oversight on a senior management level of day-to-day operations and activities of his international company, Bahabeach USA. What does Virsymcoin really aim to achieve?

"VirSymCoin (VSC) is a blockchain-based banking service designed to increase the flow of cryptocurrencies in the real economy. It is an AI empowered multi-utility financial platform. VSC is designed to allow people to use fiat as well as cryptocurrencies in their day-to-day purchases without really having to be concerned about the technology behind the system. VSC envisions becoming a truly global bank in the post fiat world. Its entire framework is structured to enhance utility of all crypto Tokens and simultaneously facilitate all those who still want to transact in fiat. VSC's suite of products allows it to touch the financial lives of every crypto user and change it for the better."

It's interesting to realize the bold vision CEO of Virsymcoin has set forth to take the Bahamian dollar digital by making Virsymcoin an everyday utility. As a CEO, Dario has had a quite a busy calendar focusing his efforts on investor relations and building the corporate brand. His presentation at the first ever Bahamas Blockchain & Cryptocurrency conference sparked a huge interest among the participants which led to building a strong community behind the VSC experience. He has also been instrumental in the company's investor relations efforts, resulting in 9000+ VSC tokens being sold in short period of time.His passion and unwavering belief in Virsymcoin has been the driving force behind its success thus far.

Virsymcoin aims to achieve its objectives by creating a framework that allows for inter-operability between the traditional and digital financial system by establishing the following system of networks which is considered as the five core infrastructure of the Virsymcoin ecosystem as seen detailed in the project's whitepaper.

VSC.Money

Cryptocurrency and fiat payment gateway for e-shops. Personal and business account (deposit, withdraw, instant transfer cryptocurrency & fiat). Web and Mobile app versions. Debit cards.

VSC.Exchange

Centralized and p2p ultra-fast and instant cryptocurrency exchange. High security standards, beginner friendly and worldwide supported service.

VSC.Network

Open source code, wallet, custom blockchain, smart contracts, and custom Token creation platform.

VSC.Bank

Blockchain technology enables fast and hassle-free cross border payments at a very low cost.

VSC.Cash

Cash machine/ATM system. Transfer, cash out or top up with cash (using agents or cash machines). Payment gateway for POS (real shops, service providers). Payment cards will also be added in the future for ease of access for both fiat and crypto.

With the assembly of these entire infrastructures, the sky would be the limit for Virsymcoin. It's a common believe that knowledge drives innovation, by xraying the team of professionals behind the project - one would believe that this feet will be achieved in a very short period of time.

Get to know more about Virsymcoin Ecosytem and the CEO's vision by watching a short video interview by Dario Roberts: http://virsymcoin.com/virsymcoin-ceo-dario-roberts-in-nassau/]

Virsymcoin Token Sales Information:

Token Background: ERC20 (based on the Ethereum Blockchain)

Token Name: VIRSYMCOIN

Token Type: Utility

Total Token Supply: 590 million

Important Links

Ofiicial website: https://virsymcoin.com/

Project Whitepaper: https://bit.ly/2KLTGLo

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Virsymcoin242/

Official Youtube: https://bit.ly/31ka0ZL

Official Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/virsymcoin

Official GitHub: https://github.com/VirSymCoin

Contact:

Email: info@virsymcoin.com

Phone: +1 305 432 2336

SOURCE: Virsymcoin

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548640/VIRSYMCOIN--Solution-to-Cross-Border-Payment