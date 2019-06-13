Regulatory News:

At Maurel Prom's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting ("General Shareholders' Meeting"), which took place today under the chairmanship of Mr Aussie B. Gautama, shareholders voted on all resolutions on the agenda.

In particular, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.04 (four euro cents) per share. The dividend will be paid out on 19 June 2019; the ex-dividend date is 17 June 2019 and the record date is 18 June 2019.

The General Shareholders' Meeting also approved the cooptations and renewal of the directorships subject to its vote.

The Board of Directors, which met after the General Shareholders' Meeting, decided to renew the term of office of Mr Aussie B. Gautama as Chairman. The Board of Directors also decided to renew the term of office of Mr Michel Hochard as Chief Executive Officer.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share CAC Oil Gas Next 150 PEA-PME and SRD eligible

IsinFR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

