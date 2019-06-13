Nulogy joins UKWA as an Associate Member to support UK logistics providers

Toronto, Ontario, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, announced today that it has joined the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA) as an Associate Member to support warehousing and contract logistics providers in the UK and Western Europe.





Just as the UKWA raises the bar for operating standards in the logistics industry, Nulogy is focused on optimizing operations within value-added logistics environments by providing a purpose-built solution for managing late-stage customization of consumer products. Nulogy's Agile Customization Platform currently powers the value-added services of more than half of the top 10 third-party logistics providers worldwide.1

"The UKWA has been a powerful leading voice within the UK logistics industry for 75 years, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with this influential community," said Josephine Coombe, Chief Marketing Officer at Nulogy. "As we strengthen Nulogy's presence in the UK market, we look forward to sharing knowledge, cultivating meaningful relationships and driving enhanced value within this community on our road ahead."

"We are pleased to welcome Nulogy as an Associate Member of the United Kingdom Warehousing Association," said Peter Ward, Chief Executive Officer of UKWA. "The Association is always keen to work with service providers to the logistics industry who help uphold the high operational standards of our community. As Britain's leading trade organization in the logistics sector, we look forward to developing a fruitful partnership with Nulogy."

1Armstrong & Associates Top 50 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers List, 2018

About Nulogy

Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment. Designed to optimize product customization, the platform allows consumer brands to manage their external supply chain with unprecedented visibility and clarity, while providing contract packagers, contract manufacturers, and value-added logistics providers with an end-to-end solution to run more efficient, reliable, and profitable operations.

Now, on one unifying platform, the supply chain ecosystem can connect and deliver customized products with ease, speed, and quality, while minimizing waste and reducing costs.

About UKWA

The United Kingdom Warehousing Association(UKWA) is the leading trade body for the UK logistics sector. The association works to ensure its 700+ members operate ethically, safely and profitably, and provides support with more than 30 specialist services, including expert business development support and advice, access to training and business-to-business networking opportunities.

As the voice of the logistics industry in the UK, UKWA is a powerful advocate for the sector, highlighting both challenges and opportunities to stakeholders and lobbying policy makers and influencers at the highest levels.