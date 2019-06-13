HFF Real Estate Limited (HFF) announces the acquisition financing of Skjutsgossen 12, a 365,000-square-foot office building located in Sodermalm, one of Stockholm's core districts.

HFF worked on behalf of the borrower, a strategic partnership between The Blackstone Group, L.P. and Scius Partners, to secure the five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan through Deutsche Bank.

Skjutsgossen 12 is located in the heart of S?dermalm, a tech-focused, inner-city district of Central Stockholm. The property is currently 98% let to 12 tenants across the office and retail spaces, with major tenants such as Polismyndigheten and Circle K Sverige AB providing a foundation to the property.

The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower was led by senior director Brad Greenway, managing director Edward Daubeney and associate Karan Mahajan.

"Continental Europe continues to be a strong strategic focus for best-in-class global real estate owners and capital providers, which continues to support HFF's initiative to open HFF's first international office in London two years ago," Greenway said.

"With the completion of this financing, HFF has entered the Nordic market for the first time and we look forward to continuing to expand our relationships and presence in the Nordics in due course," Daubeney added.

Shivam Rastogi, Managing Director at Deutsche Bank, adds, "We are delighted to be the partner of choice for Blackstone on the financing for this prime property in Stockholm. The transaction reflects our willingness to back the right asset and to offer attractive financing solutions to our clients across Europe."

About The Blackstone Group, L.P.

The Blackstone Group, L.P. is a leading global alternative asset manager listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("BX"). Blackstone's alternative asset management business includes the management of real estate funds, private equity funds, hedge fund solutions, credit-oriented funds and closed-end mutual funds. The firm was founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman, its current Chairman and CEO, and Peter G. Peterson who retired from the firm in 2008.

About Scius Partners

Scius was established in 2007 and is a real estate investment company based in Stockholm. Their core business is to act as local operating partners to international and domestic capital investing in the Nordic real estate markets. The company offers their partners a complete range of services including deal sourcing and execution, asset management and reporting, project development, corporate/tax structuring, arranging financing, among others.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.

