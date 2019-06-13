IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a net loss per share of ($0.61) on revenue of $7.8 million for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the three months ended April 30, 2019.

Highlights

Following quarter close, IDW Media successfully completed an offering raising $23 million in new capital and reduced long-term debt from $21 million to $9 million. The remaining debt is due to IDW Media's Chairman and CEO;

IDW Entertainment (IDWE) has three series scheduled for delivery to Netflix within the next twelve months. During 2Q19, IDWE: Completed principal photography on October Faction and V-Wars. Both shows are currently in post-production with deliveries scheduled for Q4 CY2019; Began principal photography of Locke & Key, which is scheduled to complete post-production in Q1 CY2020;

IDWE has prioritized fifteen projects for early stage development based on IP developed at IDW Publishing (IDWP);

During 2Q19, IDWP added twenty titles to its IP portfolio of over 400 creator-owned or IDWP-owned originals;

Media veteran Allan Grafman, who previously held senior positions at Archie Comics, and Hallmark Entertainment, among others, has joined IDW Media's Board of Directors;

Management is reviewing strategic alternatives with the assistance of advisor, JP Morgan.

IDW Media Management Comments - Chairman and CEO, Howard Jonas

"The successful completion of our private placement has put IDW Media on a strong financial footing. We are working together to restore the company to profitability in fiscal 2020 and to realize the full potential of IDW Publishing's extensive IP portfolio.

"IDW Entertainment's October Faction and V-Wars are both in post-production and scheduled for delivery to Netflix in the fourth quarter of this year. With the initial seasons of those series concluded, we will pivot to production models that require less capital and minimize downside risk. Locke & Key, which is now in principal photography for delivery to Netflix early in fiscal 2020, is being developed under a production services agreement, for which IDW will receive a percentage of the production budget with limited risk.

"IDW Entertainment has also identified a robust pipeline of fifteen potential projects from IDW Publishing's portfolio and is developing pitches and scripts for streaming and traditional broadcast TV networks as well as for feature film platforms. The pipeline represents a targeted array of genres. Looking further ahead, we intend to develop at least two new projects or feature films from our pipeline per year."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(in thousands, unaudited)



2Q19





1Q19





2Q18

Revenue

$ 7,809



$ 9,349



$ 8,720

Direct cost of revenue

$ 4,075



$ 5,103



$ 4,678

SG&A

$ 6,977



$ 7,280



$ 6,597

Depreciation & amortization

$ 365



$ 403



$ 398

Loss from operations

$ (3,633 )

$ (3,993 )

$ (2,983 ) Net loss

$ (3,747 )

$ (4,093 )

$ (2,226 ) Loss per share

$ (0.61 )

$ (0.67 )

$ (0.36 )

Segment P&L Highlights

(in thousands, unaudited)



2Q19





1Q19





2Q18

Revenue























IDW Publishing

$ 3,740



$ 5,212



$ 4,409

IDW Entertainment

$ 43



$ 87



$ 353

CTM Media

$ 4,025



$ 4,050



$ 3,958



























Loss from operations























IDW Publishing

$ (1,631 )

$ (1,470 )

$ (1,394 ) IDW Entertainment

$ (744 )

$ (1,229 )

$ (622 ) CTM Media

$ (1,258 )

$ (1,294 )

$ (967 )

Key Financial & Operational Take-Aways

IDWP expects to counter soft secular comic and graphic book demand with release of strong titles in 2H 2019;

In 4Q19, IDWE expects to deliver October Faction and V-Wars to Netflix;

In 1H 2020, IDWE expects to generate approximately $2.5 million in income from operations upon delivery of Locke & Key to Netflix Worldwide;

CTM's brochure and tourism-driven sales were seasonally soft during winter months. Revenue and profitability are expected to rebound during 2H 2019;

IDW Media's cash balance at April 30th was $9 million.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW Media's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern today to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call'.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 20, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay number: 13690994. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW Media investor relations website.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDWM's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other animated media, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc, one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Investor Contact

IDW Media Holdings

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

ezra@idwmh.com

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)

April 30, 2019 (unaudited)



October 31, 2018

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,109



$ 13,445

Trade accounts receivable, net



6,623





15,998

Shareholder receivable



4,000





-

Inventory - print and production costs



58,173





41,525

Prepaid expenses



2,429





1,757

Total current assets



80,334





72,725

Property and equipment, net



2,973





3,167

Non-current assets















Trade accounts receivable - non-current portion



-





408

Taxes receivable - non-current



513





513

Intangible assets, net



595





766

Goodwill



2,309





2,297

Other assets



359





463

Total non-current assets



3,776





4,447

Total assets

$ 87,083



$ 80,339

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Trade accounts payable

$ 1,626



$ 2,150

Accrued expenses



3,959





10,116

Deferred revenue



2,973





1,540

Bank loans payable - current portion



19,432





19,238

Related party loans payable - current portion



500





14,500

Income taxes payable



77





79

Capital lease obligations - current portion



366





402

Other current liabilities



38





95

Total current liabilities



28,971





48,120

Non-current liabilities















Capital lease obligations - long term portion



565





727

Bank loans payable - long term portion



19,538





10,500

Related party loans payable - long term portion



8,500





4,500

Total non-current liabilities



28,603





15,727

Total liabilities



57,574





63,847

Commitments and contingencies (see note 10)



-





-

Stockholders' equity (see note 4):















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at April 30, 2019 and October 31, 2018



-





-

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 7,199 and 6,072 shares issued and 6,679 and 5,553 shares outstanding at April 30, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively



72





61

Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2019 and October 31, 2018



5





5

Stock subscriptions receivable



(118)





-

Additional paid-in capital



90,624





69,780

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(109)





(228 ) Accumulated deficit



(59,769)





(51,930 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2019 and October 31, 2018



(1,196)





(1,196 ) Total stockholders' equity



29,509





16,492

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 87,083



$ 80,339





IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

April 30,



Six Months Ended

April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018



























Revenues

$ 7,809



$ 8,720



$ 17,158



$ 24,361

Costs and expenses:































Direct cost of revenues



4,075





4,678





8,934





13,557

Selling, general and administrative (i)



6,977





6,597





15,040





13,227

Depreciation and amortization



365





398





768





801

Bad debt expense



25





30





41





54

Total costs and expenses



11,442





11,703





24,783





27,639

(Loss) Income from operations



(3,633)





(2,983 )



(7,625)





(3,278 ) Interest expense, net



(78)





(95 )



(183)





(235 ) Other income (expense), net



(18)





-





(13)





4

Loss before income taxes



(3,729)





(3,078 )



(7,821)





(3,509 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes



(18)





852





(18)





(3,204 ) Net (loss) income

$ (3,747)



$ (2,226 )

$ (7,839)



$ (6,713 )

Basic and diluted loss per share:

Net loss per share

$ (0.61)



$ (0.36 )

$ (1.28)



$ (1.10 )

































Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted loss per share:



6,172





6,110





6,135





6,110



































Dividend declared per common share:

$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



































Interest Expense

$ 92



$ 100



$ 207



$ 242



































(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 734



$ 808



$ 1,732



$ 1,589





IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six months ended April 30, (in thousands)

2019



2018

Operating activities:











Net loss

$ (7,839)





(6,713 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



768





801

Bad debt expense



41





54

Stock based compensation



1,732





1,589

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



9,742





2,943

Related party receivable



(4,000)





-

Inventory



(16,648)





(3,502 ) Prepaid expenses



(568)





(84

Deferred taxes



-





3,237

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(6,740)





(18

Deferred revenue



1,433





(1.972 ) Net cash used in operating activities



(22,079)





(3,665 ) Investing activities:















Business acquisitions



(12)









Capital expenditures



(403)





(380 ) Net cash used in investing activities



(415)





(380 ) Financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of common stock



19,005





-

Financing under capital leases



8





-

Repayments of capital lease obligations



(206)





(210 ) Proceeds of related party loans



9,000





-

Proceeds of bank loans



17,463





9,451

Repayments of related party loans



(19,000)





-

Repayments of bank loans



(8,231)





(7,094 ) Net cash provided by financing activities



18,039





2,147

Effect of exchange rate changes



119





(107 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(4,336)





(2,005 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



13,445





9,154



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 9,109





7,149



















Supplemental schedule of investing and financing activities















Cash paid for interest

$ 207





242

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 18





26





