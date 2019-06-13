Findings from head-to-head Early AMPLE study are consistent with earlier studies, adding to body of research showing differences between mechanisms of biologic therapies

Results suggest that a genetic marker linked to autoantibody production and a more severe RA disease course "Shared Epitope" can help identify patients who may receive enhanced benefit from treatment with ORENCIA

Late-breaking oral presentation is one of 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb sponsored abstracts featured at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2019)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)today announced data from a Phase IV mechanistic study exploring differences in the cellular and molecular mechanisms by which ORENCIA (abatacept) and another treatment, adalimumab, interfere with disease progression in moderate-to-severe early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients seropositive for certain autoantibodies.These results, which are from a prospective analysis of the Early AMPLE headtohead trial, are featured in a latebreaking oral presentation at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2019), June 1215 in Madrid.

Among 80 adult patients with early (= 12 months from symptom onset) moderate-to-severe RA who had never been treated with a biologic medication and tested positive for autoantibodies called anticitrullinated protein antibody (ACPA) and rheumatoid factor (RF), numerically higher efficacy responses were seen with ORENCIA at week 24. ACR 20/50/70 responses with ORENCIA were 83, 70 and 48 respectively; ACR 20/50/70 scores for adalimumab were 63, 45 and 30, respectively. Higher responses were observed in patients with a wellknown genetic marker of RA prognosis called the "Shared Epitope" (SE). In SE+ patients, numerically greater efficacy was observed with ORENCIA[estimate of difference in the SE+ group for ACR 20 was 28.6 (95% CI 4.6, 51.7); for ACR 50 was 31.5 (95% CI 6.8, 54.5); for ACR 70, 27.6 (95% CI 1.4, 50.5); for DAS28-CRP remission (<2.6), 27.4 (95% CI 1.2, 49.8)]. Patients in both arms of the study were also treated with stable, oral methotrexate (MTX) weekly.

Rheumatoid factor and ACPA are biomarkers associated with a more severe disease course in RA. The HLA-DRB1 allele, which codes for SE, provides instructions for making a protein that plays a key role in helping the immune system distinguish one's own proteins from those of harmful invaders, such as bacteria and viruses. Shared Epitope has been shown to be strongly associated with RA, and is thought to be involved with the continuous activation of immune cells, called T cells, that characterizes RA. Shared Epitope is present in 70-80 percent of RA patients positive for ACPA.

"The Early AMPLE results are consistent with previous abatacept research in patients who test positive for anticitrullinated protein antibody, and offer important insights into the underlying genetic mechanisms at work in these patients," said Vivian P. Bykerk, BSc, MD, FRCPC, rheumatologist at Hospital for Special Surgery. "This research advances our understanding of these mechanisms and the value of the applicability of precision medicine for patients with highly active, progressive rheumatoid arthritis."

Similar numbers of related adverse events (ORENCIA: 12 [30%]; adalimumab: 11 [27.5%]) and related serious adverse events (ORENCIA: 0; adalimumab: 1 [2.5%]) were observed in the two treatment arms. The overall safety profile of ORENCIAwas consistent with prior studies, with no new safety signals identified.

"Investigating the impact of biomarkers is central to our goal of informing better, more personalized approaches in immunemediated diseases where treatment options are limited or improvements are needed," said Dr. Brian Gavin, development lead, ORENCIA, Bristol-Myers Squibb. "The results from Early AMPLE are exciting because they support the clinical profile of ORENCIA as a firstline treatment option for patients with moderatetosevere RA, and further our understanding of which patients may benefit most from ORENCIA therapy."

At the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2019), BristolMyers Squibb sponsored a total of 27 abstracts. These include clinical and realworld results on ORENCIA that support our focuses on furthering precision medicine in RA and addressing unmet patient needs in moderate-to-severe juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Findings on new modes of action being explored as part of BristolMyers Squibb's early Immunoscience program also will be shared. A full list of abstract titles and authors can be accessed online here.

About the Early AMPLE Study

Early AMPLE, a phase IV randomized, head-to-head, single-blinded study of 24 weeks duration with multiple exploratory endpoints (changes to autoantibody levels, changes to cytokines, changes to percentages of immune cell subsets, and changes to activation states of immune cell subsets), compared the efficacy of the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of ORENCIA versus adalimumab on a background of MTX in adult, biologic-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe RA.

In this prospective analysis, adults with early (= 12 months from symptom onset), moderatetosevere RA (ACR/EULAR 2010 criteria) seropositive for ACPA and RF, were randomized 1:1 to SC ORENCIA 125 mg weekly or SC adalimumab 40 mg every 2 weeks (both with stable, oral MTX weekly) for 24 weeks. Patients were grouped by SE status (+/-) based on HLA-DRB1 genotype (-: no SE allele; +: 1 SE allele). Safety was analyzed throughout the trial and up to 8 weeks post last study drug dose. Clinical efficacy was assessed at week 24 to determine the proportion of ACR20/50/70 responders in the ORENCIA versus adalimumab arms, and the adjusted mean changes from baseline in DAS28 (CRP), SDAI and CDAI. Treatment differences between ORENCIA and adalimumab in SE+ and SE- pts were assessed for ACR20/50/70 responders and DAS28 (CRP) remission at week 24.

Eighty patients were treated: 40 ORENCIA (9 SE-, 30 SE+, 1 SE unknown) and 40 adalimumab (9 SE-, 31 SE+). Baseline characteristics were balanced. Mean (SD) age, disease duration and DAS28 (CRP) were 46.0 (14.4) years, 5.5 (2.6) months and 5.2 (1.1), respectively; 75% were female.

About Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a destructive autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation in the lining of joints (or synovium), causing joint damage with chronic pain, stiffness, and swelling. Rheumatoid arthritis causes limited range of motion and decreased joint function. The condition is more common in women than in men, who account for 75 percent of patients diagnosed with RA.

About ORENCIA

ORENCIA is an immunomodulator that disrupts the continuous cycle of Tcell activation that characterizes RA.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Immunoscience

With a robust pipeline of immunomodulatory therapies, BristolMyers Squibb is committed to the discovery and development of transformational medicines that could lead to long-term remission in patients with immune-mediated diseases. As we discover more about the immune system in such diseases with substantial unmet medical needs, the potential for developing novel therapies that target specific pathways in the immune system continues to drive our research efforts.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

BristolMyers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about BristolMyers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

