First Uzbekistani Company in Hong Kong to bring Chinese Medicine Business along "The Belt and Road"

HONG KONG, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13, "The Belt and Road" International Cocktail Reception of Chinese Medicine Innovation and Cooperation was held in Hong Kong by Yulin Bagu Group JV LLC. The event was attended by the delegation of H.E. Bakhtiyor Saidov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan in China; Dr. Ma Ho Man, Hoffman, member of CPPCC, Executive Director and Deputy Chairman Success Universe Group Limited, Executing Chairman of Hong Kong Culture Association and Chairman of Hong Kong Chongqing General Association; Zhang Guoliang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association; Jiang Zhengyin, Deputy general manager of Dawen Group; Mr. Lin Xuerong, Founder of Yilin Bagu Group and co-founder and Mr. Abdullaev Bakhodir. The event aims to implement "The Belt and Road" Initiative in Hong Kong and realize people-to-people exchange through joint development of Chinese medicine business.

H.E. Ambassador, Bakhtiyor Saidov, said in the reception remark that the traditional Chinese medicine and diagnosis like acupuncture are becoming more popular in his country for health recovery and treatment. In recent years, many Uzbekistani patients came to China for treatment. The Ambassador expressed his warm welcome to the present Hong Kong delegates and Uzbekistan will offer all necessary conditions and all-round support to the direct investment in this country.

Saidov further explained in an interview with the journalist that Hong Kong as the junction of oriental and occidental cultures and an international metropolis of strong competitiveness is a prioritized platform, a significant pivot and a "bridgehead" of developing overseas market of Chinese medicine in the construction of "Belt and Road", enjoying unparalleled strength in "The Belt and Road" progress and internationalization of Chinese medicine. Uzbekistan is willing to enhance communication and seek for cooperation with all the people of politics, business and pharmacy research in Hong Kong.

Yilin Bagu Group will register and establish a wholly-owned subsidiary company in Hong Kong, which is the first Uzbekistan company registered in Hong Kong. The delegate of Yilin Bagu, Ms. Abdullayeva Gulinur, said that the Hong Kong company will make full use of Hong Kong's advantages of Chinese medicine testing, trade, finance and internationalization, fully explore the business relating with Chinese medicine in Hong Kong and set up a R&D center of medicinal plants to process, register and develop Chinese medicine on the basis of quality medicinal materials produced in Uzbekistan and Mainland China as well as the clinical application research in line with Hong Kong standards; it will deal in the import and export of premium Chinese medicine and medicinal materials, extend the financial service relating to Chinese medicine like industry foundation, and turn the company into an important tie connecting Mainland China, Uzbekistan and other countries and regions along "The Belt and Road" and an important platform of internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.

According to Ms. Hu Xiujuan, Head of Yilin Bagu "The Belt and Road" International Innovation Project of Chinese Medicine, the group orients at a major operation platform in Uzbekistan of full industry chain coverage of Chinese Medicine with all-about technical collaboration with China's famous science research, education and medical institutions like Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and its affiliated hospital. The implementation of "Five-point Strategy" project combining Chinese medicine diagnosis, science research, education, medicinal plant and trade will further advance the exchange, cooperation and people-to-people connectivity in the traditional medical sector between China and Uzbekistan as well as other countries and regions along "The Belt and Road" so as to contribute more to a healthy Silk Road and human health and wellbeing.

